There are few moments that we Americans share that bind us together in a constructive way. Most of our collective moments in these days of division and incivility do the opposite.
But today we have an opportunity to share a moment of togetherness again as we remember and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001.
That day was full of awful images and twisted emotions. Shock. Anger. Despair. Grief. Empathy. Compassion. Inspiration. The list is long, and it's impossible to untangle them all.
There was one moment, however, that brought a single shared reaction, followed by a sudden realization. As people throughout the nation were just beginning to watch intently the news of the catastrophic fire high in the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, the questions of what had happened and how it happened were swirling of people's minds. Had an aircraft, as was being reported, really caused this horrific incident?
Confusing thoughts would not last long. With fire and smoke lashing and billowing from the north tower, another plane — a commercial jetliner — swept into the picture and crashed into the south tower. A massive explosion erupted. In that stunning moment, we all shuddered together. Then everything became more clear. An American city was under attack from hijacked airliners. And it wouldn't stop there.
The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., was hit next. A short time later, news broke of a crashed jet in rural western Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, both towers of the World Trade Center had collapsed.
It has become cliché to say that everything changed that day. But it's true. So much of our country's energy, wealth and effort have been expended since that day to answer the attack by foreign terrorists. We gave up much freedom and convenience in order to regain a semblance of security, whether in an airport or an arena or any place where large crowds gather.
What happened that day in New York City, Washington, D.C., and near the tiny town of Shanksville, Pa., was dramatic and tragic. Although Danville and Vermilion County were hundreds of miles away, the events affected all of us.
People and communities have a need to remember important anniversaries in their personal or collective lives. It helps them cope, and reminds them to pause and reflect on the past and honor those who played a crucial role in it. Today we remember 9/11, the name given to that awful event. It's hard to imagine so much being summed up so vividly in such few characters. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the attacks. Countless more were injured, and so many more have been impacted in an enduring way through the years.
It is also essential to remember the service members who responded to their country's call to duty in the aftermath of 9/11. The War on Terror, as it was called, led the U.S. to invade Afghanistan, where the al-Qaida terrorists who attacked us had trained and prepared. That war lasted 20 years, and was only recently declared over as our military presence there finally ended. Approximately 2,500 American military personnel were killed in that war. Thousands more were injured, some severely. Their service and sacrifice must never be forgotten.
Today is a day to set aside, for at least a moment, the political divisions that stalk us. As we observe the somber anniversary of 9/11, let us reflect on all it means to us as individuals and as Americans. For that moment, we can be united again.
