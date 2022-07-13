The youngest and oldest Vermilion County residents face a difficult challenge as inflation, supply problems and other after-effects of the pandemic combine to push food prices upward.
Senior citizens who rely on Social Security or fixed pensions see their costs for housing and utilities climb as their incomes remain locked in place, leaving them less to spend on food.
About 40 percent of retirees — roughly 65 million Americans — rely on Social Security alone for income, according to the National Institute for Retirement Security. With Vermilion County’s population of 73,095 according to the 2020 Census, the county is home to 14,619 residents ages 65 and older, and almost 5,847 of them have Social Security as their only income.
The average Social Security monthly amount in January 2022 was $1,614 according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy organization. It’s easy to see how seniors see less and less to spend at the grocery store.
On the other end of the age spectrum, the youngest residents also face a tough time getting the food they need. The Census recorded 17,177 ages 18 and younger in the county. Many face residual effects of the pandemic when many families saw jobs lost and income decline due to Covid and its quarantines.
For the younger residents, a large network of assistance feeds hundreds of children every day.
Vermilion County schools offer summer food programs that provide breakfast and lunch at no cost. In Danville District 118 schools alone, more than 800 children receive nutritious food Monday through Friday.
Some will complain about the cost of such programs. They, simply, are wrong. Such food programs aren’t just costs on a spreadsheet. They represent an investment in the young people who will lead this country in a decade or two. Without such programs, many talented young minds will turn away from education and look for other, often illegal ways to make a living.
For senior citizens, a network of food pantries can help fill the gaps created by higher prices. The Eastern Illinois Food Bank based in Urbana helps some local pantries fill their shelves, as well as sponsoring regular food distribution events.
The next Vermilion County distribution will be 10-11 a.m. July 16 in Ridge Farm’s Ward Park. Another is scheduled for 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Danville’s Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St.
To be eligible, a family of four must have a monthly gross income of $4,367 or less. The amount varies according to the number of people in each household. For more information, visit eifoodbank.org.
No one in the United States of America should go hungry, especially our youngest and oldest citizens. Food should never be a worry to anyone of any age. But until politicians recognize their first responsibility is to serve the public and not partisan special interests, the patchwork system of school programs and food banks will carry the burden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.