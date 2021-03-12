Tim Dudley has stepped up to take on a big job at a difficult time as president and CEO of Vermilion Advantage. Not only does he succeed the late Vicki Haugen, who died a little more than a year ago, he takes the stage during a global pandemic that continues to weigh heavily on many segments of the business community.
He is bringing a new sense of optimism to Danville and Vermilion County when it needs it most. First impressions indicate he’s up to the task.
Haugen had been at the helm of the agency for decades and had done a superb job directing a team to promote economic development and provide support for new and existing businesses. Being in the economic development business hasn’t been easy during the post-industrial era that hit small- and medium-sized Midwestern cities extremely hard. Still, Haugen’s team’s successes were many and they all earned a debt gratitude from the community.
Dudley’s fresh approach to the challenges of economic and business development is certainly welcome after the many months of uncertainty following Haugen’s passing and the public health crisis.
Vermilion Advantage is unique in its approach to business in that its mission is “to serve as a partner in growth and enhancement of the general welfare, prosperity and overall economy of Vermilion County, its people, and business.”
That mission includes the dual responsibilities of serving both as an economic development engine and a traditional chamber of commerce. Not only does it look to lure and land business and industry in Vermilion County, it strives to help businesses and organizations grow and succeed.
Dudley has big plans to get more businesses involved in helping promote the community, and we urge local business owners to embrace his leadership and help the community bounce back from the difficult year it has had. He has been quick to note that he sees the passion people in and around Danville have for their community and wants to tap into that desire to see their community succeed and be a place where businesses thrive and prosper.
The Carle health campus expansion is generating interest and excitement, and the prospects of a casino remain high. And those are just the obvious things going on around town. There is potential everywhere, and business leaders such as those at Vermilion Advantage will be tasked with helping the community finds it way and promoting an economic resurgence.
We wish Dudley and Vermilion Advantage all the best as they strive to reach their goals. Their success will mean success for all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.