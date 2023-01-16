Once in a while, while out shopping for the holidays, a few lucky people might realize they have a bit more money than they thought. Do they put the extra aside to help pay the bills that are sure to becoming due soon? Or do they sneak a little something for themselves into the shopping cart?
Mark members of the Illinois Legislature — most of the Democrats, at least — in the latter category.
In the waning hours of the lame-duck session conducted earlier this month, Illinois lawmakers voted themselves and several other elected officials and department heads some significant pay raises that begin this year.
The votes in the House and Senate came in the evening of Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, respectively.
Members of the Legislature, who received a 2.4 percent cost of living increase in July, will see their paychecks jump from $72,096 to $85,000 a year. The total will be even higher for committee chairman and other official positions within the Legislature.
Not bad for what is technically supposed to be a part-time job.
The pay hike amounts to about 16 percent, a number few of the lawmakers’ constituents see in a single year — or during a couple of years.
Department heads and elected officials, such as the governor, also will see increases. And there’s a case to be made that higher salaries are necessary at that level to attract the best candidates. Gov. JB Pritzker, already a billionaire, does not accept his salary that now will total $205,700. But the job comes with perks such as housing and transportation that are not included in the total. As a comparison, the superintendent at Danville’s District 118 schools receives a base pay of $218,000 a year, according to a Sept. 1, 2022, wage chart on the district’s website.
No Republicans voted for the pay increases, and a few Democrats stood against it as well. It will be interesting to see whether those who opposed the raises will act on their principles and return the extra pay to the state treasurer, or whether they will just cash their checks and move on.
No one doubts lawmakers work long hours, especially when the Legislature is in session. Even though the job is part time, working with constituents is a year-around task.
But each of the lawmakers taking his or her seat in the new session knew how much the job paid when they announced their candidacies. The increases might be easier to take if the Legislature had made them effective in four years. Handing them out right away seems a bit wrong when many state residents struggle to pay their bills.
Members of the Illinois Legislature already receive automatic cost of living raises each July, a nice way for them to receive pay increases without voting for them. That, however, did not seem to slow down the momentum for the latest increase.
No one expects an elected official to serve for free. Demand for talent from the private sector also can siphon away talented people unless the pay for public officials can keep pace with the job market. It’s understandable to offer a pay scale that is competitive.
Lawmakers, however, should not vote on raises and then benefit from that vote within a short period of time. Even if the raises are voted on in a lame duck session as these were, then distributed when the new Legislature convenes, there are enough of the same people holding the same seats to make the whole situation look self-serving.
