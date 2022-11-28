Danville High School officials recently announced two additions to the school’s Wall of Fame, bringing the total number of those so honored to 60. The additions will be Dr. Kim Kidwell and Air Force Capt. Dennis Fay.
The program allows the district to recognize the accomplishments of former students, teachers, staff and others associated with the school in a prominent way, and serves as an inspiration for today’s students.
Kidwell is Associate Chancellor for Strategic Partnership and Initiatives at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana.
The 1981 DHS graduate also has served as Executive Associate Dean of the College of Agriculture, Human and Natural Sciences at Washington State University, and is a founding director of the Center for Transformational Learning and Leadership. In 2016, she became the first female dean at the U of I’s College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Services.
Fay earned awards as pilot of the Air Force’s KC-135A tanker, which refuels other aircraft while in flight. He became a leader of an elite squadron in 1982, and went to become Chief of KC-10 operations for the Operations Training Division of the 15th Air Force. He served on command staff at Strategic Air Command headquarters and Air Mobility Command.
Fay’s expertise helped in the development of policies regarding refueling aircraft, some of which remain in place today.
They join a Wall of Fame that includes men and women who made significant contributions to their professions.
The entertainers tend to get much of the attention, with Dick and Jerry Van Dyke, Gene Hackman, Bobby Shorts and others remembered by most. Others on the wall from the entertainment industry won Emmy and Tony awards and served as the agent for the Eagles.
There are journalists who received Pulitzers and Emmy awards for their work to keep people informed.
The list of names on the wall also includes scientists whose research helped mankind reach for the stars — including an astronaut who logged hours walking in space to repair the Hubble telescope — and to learn the innermost workings of microscopic viruses.
Honorees developed a test to help the spread of HIV/AIDS and became a nationally known veterinarian neurosurgeon.
There are business leaders who led national corporations, who helped open the internet to everyone and who designed buildings. There are fashion models, designers and artists.
Several of the names on the list connect to education, including the first African American school superintendent in Kansas and a president of the National Education Association, along with those who helped build and strengthen local schools.
Former students in the Wall of Fame worked to battle prejudice locally and in other nations, they fought to bring respect to all people of all religions, and they earned our nation’s highest award for bravery, the Congressional Medal of Honor.
The list is impressive. A complete roster of those honored on the DHS Wall of Fame can be found at danville118.org/Domain/430.
The sum of all of these accomplishments — and of the thousands of students who passed through Danville High during its history — not only served the local community well, but the world. It’s a legacy of which everyone can be proud — and aspire to join some day.
