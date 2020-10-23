Vermilion County officials, along with their counterparts in Danville and other communities, face the difficult task of crafting a budget for next year with no clear idea of what the COVID-19 pandemic might mean in terms of revenue or expenses.
Building a budget with so many unknowns won’t be an easy job. Vermilion County and Danville officials each have reserves they can draw upon, but other communities already have started to make cuts in personnel and services in an effort to at least come close to a balanced budget.
Danville City Council members also must deal with the loss of an anticipated $2 million in revenue they expected to collect from a casino. The casino license initially went to a group with grand plans, but those quickly fell through. A much more modest proposal, with a different developer, now is in the works, but state officials have yet to approve a license for Danville. No license means no revenue.
The city has gained money from other sources, including more than $400,000 in tax revenue from the sale of cannabis, but projections still fall about $320,000 short of a balanced budget.
Through cuts made with the cooperation of city officials elsewhere in the budget, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., aldermen will consider a tax rate that shows the slightest increase for the 2021-22 fiscal year. This year’s tax rate is $2.2883 per $100 of assessed value on property. The projected tax rate for the next fiscal year will be $2.289 per $100 of assessed value.
That’s not bad considering the loss of the anticipated casino funds, the decrease in sales tax and an increase in the total city budget from $53.2 million to $56.9 million. And that comes with no significant loss of city services.
Vermilion County officials also should be able to cover any anticipated shortfall in their budget through reserves as spending cuts.
Few people would have complained had either governing body asked for a mulligan — a “do-over” — on its respective budget. But it appears through decreasing spending where possible, increases in a few revenue sources and a slight increase in assessed value, and the judicious use of reserve funds, local residents will not see the reduction in services or tax increases others in Illinois will endure next year.
Residents usually find it easy to complain when their leaders must increase taxes or fees even the slightest amount in order to maintain services. This time around, they should send a few compliments to those public officials who worked hard to minimize the pandemic’s fiscal effects during the next fiscal year.
