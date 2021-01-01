A community’s newspaper plays an important role in the lives of the people it serves. A newspaper’s primary function is to inform, to provide facts so that residents can make informed decisions regarding issues in their community.
Newspapers also do much more. We entertain. We celebrate successes. We mourn losses. We serve as a forum for community debate. We play the role of watchdog, digging for information behind the scenes, verifying information and pointing out the good, the bad and the ugly.
We will continue to hold elected officials accountable for their actions, and to call for the doors of government to be open to public scrutiny. Secret deals and clandestine negotiations often benefit special interests rather than the public.
Our credibility continues to be — as it has for the past 155 years — our most precious asset. The Commercial-News is owned by CNHI, a company which operates more than 100 newspapers across the country.
Yet the decisions about what stories we will report, what photos we will publish and what opinions are expressed in our editorials are made by the journalists who work every day in our Danville offices. Those decisions are based on what we think is the best course for our readers, period.
Part of the effort to maintain our credibility involves making sure our stories, photos and other information are as accurate as possible. We’re the first to admit we’re not perfect, and mistakes occur. When they do, we will correct them in a timely fashion.
Our readers continue to play an important role in shaping our content. We welcome story suggestions, their comments, their complaints and their compliments. Our editor can be reached at 217-477-5183, by email at mjones@dancomnews.com or by regular mail at P.O. Box 787, Danville IL 61834-0787.
We also can be reached online at www.commercial-news.com or via our Facebook page.
We also strive to provide our readers with the best possible customer service not only in our news coverage, but in advertising and newspaper delivery.
We want readers to let us know when we don’t get it right so we can take corrective action. And we appreciate hearing when we get it right, too.
A newspaper remakes itself constantly, whether through its traditional print edition, its website or its email newsletters.
Every day gives us the opportunity to improve, to better serve our readers and to build a better business. We can do that only with your help. We look forward toward a better 2021 for us all.
