During a recent school board meeting, Danville District 118 school officials discussed this year’s student population numbers. The district tallied almost 1,000 fewer students in classrooms this year than at the beginning of the 2021-2022 year.
That’s a significant number for several reasons.
One of the most significant relates to the amount of funding the district receives from the state. Most of District 118’s money comes from local property taxes, roughly 60 percent or so. The federal government kicks in about 7 percent, with the state adding the remainder. And the latter is where numbers of students become important.
In 2017, then Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill that included evidenced-based funding into law. The measure was designed to help ease some of the disparity in state funding among school districts. It uses a formula that includes student population, number of students from low-income households and the number of students who are English-language learners to determine how many state dollars each district receives.
An accurate profile of the number and types of students can make a difference in the amount of state funding. A smaller number of students in the categories included in the funding formula means fewer dollars for local schools — and a greater obligation on local taxpayers.
The other significant issue related to that student number — falling from around 5,400 children to about 4,200 this year — is the level of learning by those missing pupils.
The number follows two years of on-again, off-again in-person classes combined with online learning due to the COVID pandemic. Many students became used to staying home and learning via online classes — if they were learning at all. So they started this year already behind in their lessons. Not showing up for classes even though school has been in session for a few weeks will mean they are even further behind.
The reduced number of students cannot all be attributed to families leaving the district. Certainly some have moved, but school officials say they continue to register 90 or so students each week. The number of late registrations became so significant that the district’s bus service, First Student, had to largely redo its route schedules to accommodate everyone.
Despite the district advertising registration early and often during the summer, some parents chose to ignore the requirement and apparently decided to send their children to school later in the year. That decision only puts their children further behind in classwork, forcing teachers to go back over old lessons in an effort to get everyone on to the same page. That’s not fair to those who did register on time.
That number of late registrations might give school officials a peek at the real problem — lack of appreciation of education by parents. When parents don’t think school work is important, their children won’t think school work is important. And failure in school usually leads to a lack of success as an adult, perpetuating the cycle generation after generation.
America’s free public schools open the door of opportunity to those who take advantage. Parents who fail to meet the obligation of ensuring their children are in class on time and ready to learn not only add to the burdens of their own families, they reduce their children’s opportunities for success.
Parents must be held accountable for registering their children for school on time. It’s an issue state lawmakers should discuss — soon.
