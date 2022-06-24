During these weeks before Illinois’ primary elections, it’s not unusual to hear about how this candidate or that candidate stands on his or her principles.
It’s an easy thing to say.
It’s much harder to do. Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger shows us how it can be done, even at great personal cost.
Kinzinger, whose 16th Congressional District touches northern Vermilion County, sits on the U.S. House’s special committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that saw hundreds of people break into the Capitol Building in an effort to disrupt the formal declaration of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.
After Republican leaders in the U.S. House declined to participate in the special committee’s efforts, Kinzinger and Rep. Lynn Cheney of Wyoming broke with fellow Republicans and agreed to serve.
Both Kinzinger and Cheney thought it was important that the truth regarding the 2020 election be made clear to all Americans. Despite claims to the contrary from election losers, no court has found evidence of any irregularity in the election results despite dozens of lawsuits and no recount — even those conducted by representatives who supported the losers — have found any evidence of widespread fraud that would reverse the election’s results.
Despite mountains of proof that the elections were conducted fairly and tabulated accurately, some of the losers continue to claim otherwise. Their constant efforts erode their followers’ confidence in the election process and weaken the foundation of our democracy.
The creation of a false scenario by the election’s losers in an effort to hold onto power stands in stark contrast to every other presidential election. The standard was set by the nation’s first president, George Washington, and followed by every one since. The peaceful transfer of power from one president to another sets American apart from other nations — until Jan. 6, 2021.
Kinzinger thought he should follow the oath he took as a congressman: “… that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …” He knew that by defying the Republican leadership who wanted to sweep the entire Jan. 6 riot under the run that he was committing political suicide. He followed his principles, not partisan power plays.
The committee’s efforts have exposed a web of unsubstantiated claims meant to deceive and create unrest among Americans. Those responsible for the deception have no principles, only a lust for power that runs counter to everything for which the United States stands.
Kinzinger recognizes that. In a June 14 tweet from his appearance on Fox News he said: “Our goal (on the committee) is to share the facts, and I believe our findings will impact the future of this country. And while the threat to our democracy remains, we as Americans must hold firm to the rule of law and the truth.”
While other politicians run around barking about their principles, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney show what that pledge really means — even at the cost of their own seats in Congress. Hopefully, many more of their colleagues will decide to follow their examples.
