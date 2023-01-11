On Monday, area residents can celebrate the life and legacy of one of the most influential Americans of the 20th Century, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
As it has for decades, the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee has planned a morning of activities.
King is known as one of the leaders of the civil rights movement that began in the 1950s. It began during a time when laws forced Black Americans to use separate water fountains, separate bathrooms and other public facilities. In the South, laws banned Black Americans from sharing schools, from shopping in the same stores as their white neighbors and prevented them from voting.
King and many, many others — Black and white — began organizing protests, including a year-long boycott of city buses in Montgomery. The civil rights advocates began marching in cities to bring attention to their cause. King and his followers adopted the non-violent practices that originated with Mahatma Gandi’s fight against British rule in India after World War I.
Officials in the South met the non-violent marchers with brutality, often clubbing the defenseless people and arresting them.
Following one such incident in April 1963, Birmingham, Ala., police arrested King and others and sentenced them to jail for participating a march. During that time, King wrote what has become known as “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in response to pleas from white ministers to stop the marches in fear they would lead to bigger problems. The letter is a stirring explanation of and commitment to the civil rights movement.
“I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham,” King wrote. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever effects one directly, effects all indirectly. …”
King’s efforts and those of thousands of others who shared his vision of equal opportunity eventually led to the end of the separate but equal standard.
The Civil Rights Act of 1965 finally ended the voting restrictions that prevented Black residents in the South from voting.
For his efforts, King became a target of hate. During a visit in Memphis, Tenn., to support striking sanitation workers, King died from an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968.
King’s Jan. 15 birth date became a federal holiday in 1983, celebrated on the third Monday of January. And it still took until 2000 before every state recognized the holiday.
Danville’s celebration will begin with a parade on Monday.
It will begin forming at 10 a.m. at Main and Logan streets, then move out at 10:30 a.m.
The route will head east on Main to Vermilion; north on Vermilion to Seminary; east on Seminary to Jackson; north on Jackson to Williams, where a brief ceremony will be conducted at the King monument; west on Williams to Vermilion; and north on Vermilion to Davis before participants turn into the parking lot at St. James United Methodist Church.
A public celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. in St. James, featuring singers under the direction of Brett Dupree. The Rev. Dr. Jerry Wilson, senior pastor at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Cahokia Heights, will speak on “No Retreat: Let Your Light Shine.”
The ceremony will be capped with presentation of a $4,000 scholarship to a graduating Danville High School senior.
The King holiday stands to remind Americans that we all stand equally under the law, that we all deserve the same opportunity to succeed and that we all must stand together against hate.
As King wrote in his letter from Birmingham: “Let us hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”
