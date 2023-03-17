For the 30th year, Danville Area Community College and the Vermilion County community will serve as hosts to the National Junior College Athletic Association Men’s Division II National Basketball Tournament, this year scheduled for March 21-25.
Fifteen teams from across the country will head to Danville to play for a national title. Teams from as far away as Arizona, Nebraska and Florida will compete. One team won’t have to travel far as the DACC Jaguars earned a place in the tournament with a win Sunday over Parkland College.
In addition, local fans will be watching games from the NJCAA Division II Women’s National Basketball Tournament in Port Huron, Mich., as DACC’s Lady Jaguars play for a championship.
The area can expect a surge of visitors to arrive in the community next week.
There’s an old cliché about how first impressions are important. It’s a cliché because it’s true.
The more than 300 people headed here — not counting fans — won’t spend every moment of their time on DACC’s campus. They will be traveling through the city and, thanks to area schools allowing participating teams to use their facilities for practice, the rest of the county as well.
The coming weekend would be a great time to take a look around and clean up winter’s debris as much as possible.
Area businesses will benefit from the tournament as well. Many of those businesses contribute to the event’s success as sponsors or donors. Their help is invaluable to local organizers who must put in bids to retain the tournament every few years.
Local volunteers play a big role during the tournament. From entertaining between games to taking tickets, to helping in the hospitality room to serving as local hosts for the participating teams, volunteers extend a welcome to the teams.
DACC staff put in extra effort at the college to ensure everything runs smoothly. Think of just the amount of laundry alone that must be done — and done quickly — to be sure 16 teams of college basketball players have what they need.
Tournament organizers welcome new volunteers. For information about volunteering, call 217-443-8823 or send an email to njcaa@dacc.edu
The best part about 16 top community college teams coming to a tournament at DACC, however, is the opportunity to watch these great players compete. The games attract college coaches from all levels, and the players know this is their last chance to win a title this season. The combination adds up to fantastic action on the court beginning Tuesday, March 21, with the championship game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in DACC’s Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Local tournament organizers will take a well-deserved few days off after the lights are switched off at DACC and the last team has headed home. But they will begin their work to make the 2024 NJCAA Division II tournament even bigger and better. We add our appreciation to their efforts year after year that have made Danville and DACC the longtime home of the tournament. Other communities just can’t compete with their efforts.
Games will run throughout the day. Have an hour or two of free time? Head to DACC and enjoy one of Vermilion County’s best events.
