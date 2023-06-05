Many of today’s young people live in a virtual world much of the time. Cellphones, tablets and computers link them to their friends, their interests and to the world at large.
Most have no idea what they are missing, even if their parents and grandparents force them to listen to boring stories of when they were young. Older folks still remember going outside, the days of no social media and the anticipation of each summer’s county fair.
This year’s Vermilion County Fair begins today at the fairgrounds on U.S. Route 150 just west of Danville. The schedule for the annual event includes contests and attractions designed for all ages.
One of the best parts of any fair is the carnival midway where visitors can test their courage on rides from the mild — such as a merry-go-round — to the more adventurous — like the Tilt-A-Whirl. One of the features of this year’s Vermilion County Fair is that the $7 per person gate admission includes unlimited carnival rides. Carnival hours will be 6-10 p.m. today through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday. A weeklong pass will cost $30.
No computer game can equal the fun of those rides.
Carnival midways also include the tastes and smells of food vendors, offering tasty treats from elephant ears — fried dough covered in powered sugar — to Italian sausages covered in peppers.
Most carnival fare won’t be found in healthy food suggestions, but who goes to a fair to eat healthy? Cotton candy, candy apples, deep fried just about anything and lemon shake-ups — with the sweet sugar sludge at the bottom of the cup — usually can be found only in a carnival midway.
In addition, this year’s county fair includes a number of opportunities for area residents of all ages to show off their skills in a number of areas.
The schedule includes contests from computers to leaf collections. The specific topics include: agriculture; culinary; floriculture and junior floriculture; fine arts and junior fine arts; textiles and junior textiles; hobbies and junior hobbies; and education and natural history.
For local livestock farmers, the open contests include cattle, poultry, swine, goats and the 7th Annual Terry Messmore Youth Horse Show at 6 p.m. Friday.
Complete details can be found on the fair’s website: vermilioncountyfair.org
The week also includes special events in the grandstands at the fairgrounds, beginning with pageants for littles, junior and to crown a new fair queen. The pageants start at 6 p.m., with grandstand admission $2 for children and $5 for adults.
On Thursday, RC races begin at 6 p.m. in the grandstand, with admission included in the gate fee. Friday features a tractor pull at 6 p.m., also with admission included in the gate fee. Events cap off Saturday with a day of demotion derby beginning at 3 p.m. An additional fee will be charged.
For the fair’s board members, this week ends a year-long effort of long hours to put together this annual special event.
The weather forecast for this week looks good, so there are no excuses not to take the short trip out to the fairgrounds. Put away the screens and look around at one of America’s cherished traditions — the county fair. You’ll enjoy it, and you’ll have stories you can tell your grandchildren in the years ahead.
