Two Danville residents recently reminded city officials of a problem that continues to spread throughout the community’s neighborhoods.
Celester Brown and Dee Ann Ryan, representing the Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group on the city’s far southeastern corner, asked for officials’ help in improving housing in their neighborhood.
A casual drive through almost any part of the city reveals how blight continues to creep along. Accelerated by the COVID pandemic and aggravated by recent inflation, many city residents — especially the elderly on fixed incomes — can no longer afford to keep up their homes. The Social Security Administration lists the average monthly Social Security check at $1,700 or so a month, and less than that for those receiving disability benefits. With so many other expenses increasing, some residents are forced to make tough decisions. Sometimes those homes are just abandoned to let time and the elements slowly destroy them.
Other houses become rental properties where some landlords try to squeeze maximum dollars out of the structures while investing the least amount of money possible to maintain structures.
In some areas, several abandoned houses in a row create not only and eyesore and safety hazard, but pull down the value of surrounding property. That costs the city — and other property owners — money as tax rates must increase to make up for the lost revenue.
Central Illinois Land Bank Authority Executive Director Mike Davis has in the past said that there are real costs to allowing properties to deteriorate. An average abandoned house will contribute $0 in tax revenue, cost taxpayers money to maintain the yard and remove debris, decrease property value by up to 15 percent on neighboring houses, erode quality of life for nearby residents; discourage investment in nearby properties, and usually result in a $15,000-$20,000 cost to demolish the structure.
While Danville officials have long spent thousands of dollars each year to demolish dilapidated buildings, it would be more cost efficient to help residents maintain and repair these structures through intervention before serious problems set in. In return, the property stays on the tax rolls and continues to bring in revenue for the city. Such projects would have been an excellent use of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government to battle effects of the pandemic, but officials chose to spend millions on other projects that will yield a limited return.
City officials should be inspired by the request from members of the Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group and pledge to help them improve housing, streets, lighting, sidewalks and the park in their neighborhood.
If city officials hope to attract new residents to live in Danville, there has to be a supply of decent, affordable housing available. That’s simply not the case. The spread of blight coupled with higher mortgage rates make finding and buying a home difficult for families even when both parents work at decent jobs. Increasing the number of affordable houses will help keep prices lower and encourage new residents to invest in the community.
Restaurants and car washes are nice, but a community that plans to grow needs solid housing stock within the budget of families coming here for the jobs offered at local industries. Danville officials should consider making a significant commitment to the Elmwood group’s request and help to start to turn the tide of blight.
