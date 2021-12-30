When 2021 began almost 12 months ago, it was accompanied by signs of hope and renewal. A vaccine for COVID-19 was emerging from the misery of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the rapid advancement in medical technology, could soon be just a bad memory.
As 2021 fades, a new year again brings hope. While the past year fell far short of ridding the nation and world of this pesky virus, perhaps 2022 will provide us with better days. The weapons to battle COVID-19 are in our grasp. If only more people would take advantage and use them.
The coronavirus, as expected, mutated and formed variants. First it was the Delta variant that triggered a surge of cases and deaths during late summer and fall. Now we have a new variant — Omicron — that is sweeping the nation. While the unvaccinated are still primary targets of COVID-19, vaccinated people are finding themselves infected as well, although the severity of their cases are milder than most of those who have shunned the vaccine.
Still, the reason the pandemic rages unimpeded is because too many people refuse to protect themselves and those around them through vaccination.
Vermilion County is a prime example of what happens when a sizable portion of the population declines to be vaccinated.
As last year ended, there had been 77 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 5,825 cases.
Instead of COVID-19 statistics improving during 2021 with the arrival of the vaccine, they got far worse. As of today, the death toll has reached 235 people, which means more than twice as many local residents died of the virus than in 2020. The case count also exploded, reaching 17,532.
Despite the ongoing public health crisis, Vermilion County remains among the least vaccinated counties in Illinois. Only 40.02% of county residents have been vaccinated, the lowest rate of any surrounding Illinois counties. Statewide, 60.35% of the population is vaccinated, a figure similar to the national rate.
It should be noted that COVID-19 vaccines are free and readily available in the county. There have been numerous clinics to help bring the vaccine closer to where people live. The reason for the low vaccination rate rests solely on the people who decline to participate in the solution. And their refusal continues to put undue strain on our health care systems, our schools and our economy.
There are many reasons for Vermilion County’s low rate. Rampant misinformation about the vaccine is undoubtedly one of them.
We cling to hope for a better 2022. That hope, we acknowledge, rests in the hands of those who still have the opportunity to make life better for everyone around them.
