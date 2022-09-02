Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, but Vermilion County residents won’t let the season fade quietly away. They plan a number of special events to celebrate the men and women from farm field to factory floor whose efforts keep the local economy strong.
In south county, Westville’s Lions Club will stage its 111th Labor Day parade as part of its holiday festival that runs Sept. 2-5. The village’s Zamberletti Park will be home to a carnival, special events and entertainment.
The queen contests and pretty baby contest will be conducted before the event kicks off. This year’s celebration features a free concert by platinum-selling country band Parmalee. Gates will open at 5 p.m. today, with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are being sold for a special section near the stage.
Fireworks will cap Sunday’s activities, with the big Labor Day parade through the village starting out at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
The northern part of the county can celebrate the holiday at Hoopeston’s National Sweetcorn Festival Sept. 1-5 in McFerren Park. The gate fee will be $3 per person with ages 7 and younger free.
The city’s Jaycees sponsors the 78th annual event, with proceeds going to fund the group’s Christmas efforts for children and families.
The first festival occurred in 1938 to mark the area’s sweet corn harvest, and became a regular event — except during World War II — in 1941.
The Sweetcorn Festival features — no surprise — free sweet corn. Jaycees will serve up about 50 tons of the Midwestern delicacy to visitors 1:30-5 p.m. today, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The event’s queen pageant also boasts a long history. Once affiliated with the Miss America pageant, eight of the contestants who appeared in Hoopeston over the years went on to win the national Miss America crown. The most recent was Katie Marie Harmon in 2002.
Now affiliated with Miss Volunteer America, the pageant includes first runners-up from state pageants who stay with local families in Hoopeston while they compete for the title.
The festival also will feature a carnival, many vendors and a grand parade through the community at 10:30 a.m. today. Demolition derbies are planned for 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Many vendors, a car show and free entertainment also dot the schedule each day.
Danville residents won’t have to travel to celebrate Labor Day as the Vermilion County Federal of Labor AFL-CIO plans its Largest Downstate Parade along Vermilion Street on Monday morning.
The parade features local labor organizations along with other entries.
Enjoy summer’s last big, busy weekend by making the rounds to Vermilion County’s special events. Few other counties can boast such a wide range of activities to celebrate Labor Day.
