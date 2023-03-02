Those of us of a certain age like nothing better than to relate tales of our childhood to any younger people within earshot, whether they want to hear them or not.
Many of the stories involve situations that could well be considered neglect in today’s society — heading outside in the morning to play with neighborhood kids; collecting critters and bugs of all types; riding our bikes all over town; and obeying the one order: “Be home by the time the streetlights come on.”
Today’s children often don’t get to experience that kind of freedom to explore the outdoors. Many factors — including technology and just plain fear that something could happen — cause many kids today to spend hours inside or in organized activities instead of out on their own.
The Vermilion County Conservation District plans a long list of summer activities and special events to help give children a safe outdoor experience. It’s an option parents should consider.
The classes will take place at the district’s Kennekuk County Park west of Danville and at Forest Glen Preserve east of Westville. The two parks feature about 4,500 acres of trees, trails, creeks and lakes along with a variety of buildings and special attractions.
The conservation district staff designed the classes to help children from age 3 through seventh grade experience nature. Costs range from $5 to $35 per session and are due at the time of registration. They are scheduled for June and July and last for a day.
For complete information, and registration forms, visit vccd.org or call Forest Glen at 217-662-2142.
The classes include:
• Wonderbugs, for kindergarten-third grade, June 13 at Kennekuk. Participants will explore wetland animals and plants.
• Young Explorers Camp, kindergarten-third grade, with sessions at Kennekuk and Forest Glen.
• Junior Explorers Camp, fourth-seventh grade, at Kennekuk.
• Toddling Into Nature, for ages 3-5, four different sessions at Kennekuk.
• Gone Fishin’, fourth-seventh grades, at Kennekuk and Forest Glen.
• Paddling Around Lake Mingo, fourth-seventh grades, at Kennekuk.
• Pioneer Kids, kindergarten-third grade, Pioneer Cabin at Forest Glen.
• Creek Stomping Ecology Camp, fourth-seventh grades, at Forest Glen.
Local service organizations should consider funding scholarships for families who cannot afford the fees for children in the Boys & Girls Club, Project Success and other groups so that everyone can enjoy the opportunity to learn about the natural world around us.
The conservation districts and its parks stand out as one of the county’s best assets. They offer residents the chance to hike, to have picnics, to fish, to participate in special events, to gather with others at their buildings and to simply enjoy a quiet afternoon outdoors.
The summer classes the district offers is just another benefit to the community. Parents should not miss the chance to give their children a way to build memories to share with future generations.
