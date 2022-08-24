Applause for the staff at the Vermilion County Health Department and Doug Toole, public health administrator, for earning the 2022 Bronze Innovative Practice Award from the National Association of County and City Health officials in recognition of the department’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department’s outreach programs to encourage local residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccination including setting up clinics at such non-traditional locations as Danville’s Fischer Theatre.
The staff at the Fischer, volunteers, student nurses, local emergency medical technicians, local paramedics and members of the state’s Medical Reserve Corps helped with the local department’s efforts. During the 10 vaccination clinics conducted at the Fischer, more than 4,000 people received the vaccine, according to the health department.
“Over the course of the pandemic, we were able to hold vaccination clinics at our office, at Danville Area Community College, at the airport, at community centers, at schools, at churches, and at workplaces,” Toole said in a press release regarding the award. “We are appreciative of all of our hosts, but the clinics at the Fischer were special. It was an inspired idea.”
With the amount of misinformation and political rhetoric that surrounded one of the largest threats to public health in decades, the department’s consistent and convenient efforts to help local residents stay safe stand out.
Even though such vaccination clinics no longer dot the schedule, the dangers surrounding COVID-19 remain. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,084 new cases of the virus in its weekly update on Aug. 19. The report also said in the period of Aug. 12-19, 56 deaths in the state were attributed to COVID-19.
Vermilion County remains at a medium level of risk for COVID-19 as of Aug. 19. Elderly residents or those who are immunocompromised should continue to wear masks in public. And everyone should arrange to be vaccinated or received the recommended boosters to help end the spread of the virus.
The virus has killed more than 300 people in Vermilion County since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. Without the Vermilion County Health Department’s extraordinary efforts, that number would be much, much higher.
Congratulations to all those who worked so hard to keep all of us safe and healthy.
