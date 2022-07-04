Misery — that’s the only word that will describe the next few months for motorists who pass through the intersection at West Voorhees and North Jackson streets. Work already has started to “fix” the intersection.
The problem that seems to bother so many officials is that motorists on North Jackson must navigate a small jog at the intersection. The streets don’t like up perfectly, with Jackson being out of line by 20 or so feet.
Drivers who pass through the area don’t seem to have an issue with the four-way stop at the intersection. Traffic passes through quickly and smoothly, with accidents a rare occurrence.
City officials, especially those in the previous administration, thought the intersection deserved a remedy. At one point, preliminary plans called for a possible roundabout at the intersection. Public response, however, put an end to that proposal. The roundabout the city constructed at West English and North Jackson streets has won few fans and sparked considerable aggravation since it was completed.
So, with $1.25 million in state money, city officials moved ahead with the intersection project. Two houses were purchased and razed. Work was done on sidewalks that now will likely be broken up. And the thousands of drivers who pass through that intersection each week will need to figure out alternate routes if they want a speedy trip.
Voorhees Street, officials said, will remain open during the project, but delays are likely. Jackson street is expected to be closed. That leaves westbound drivers on Voorhees with decisions to make. Do they head north on Washington, eventually making their way to the next stoplight on North Vermilion Street at Winter Avenue? Do they try to turn onto Vermilion without the assistance of a stoplight despite its high volume of traffic? If they’re headed north it might work, but forget about turning south without a stoplight.
If their destination is south of Voorhees Street, they will have to decide even earlier during their journey, using Bowman Avenue to head south, then west.
Misery. Especially when rains caused construction delays and the project drags on.
The intersection should be better aligned once the project is complete. But to some that $1.25 million seems to be a lot of money to correct such a small problem.
The best bet will be to avoid the intersection altogether, a bit difficult for those who live nearby and pass through it several times daily. Leave a little earlier and take an alternate route. Explore other streets that get you to your destination. Be patient. Just keep reminding yourself — this has to end sometime.
