Halloween arrives Saturday. In addition to its usual creepy characters, ghastly ghouls and wicked witches, a new terror haunts the streets this year — the COVID-19 virus.
Danville officials set trick or treating hours for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, but they urge caution on the part of both the costumed characters who will roam the streets as well as those who plan to greet them with treats.
Everyone, even parents just along to supervise, should wear a protective mask. Being outside will help reduce the potential spread of the virus, but everyone should remember to maintain social distancing as well.
Some homeowners will leave the treats out on tables for visitors to gather. Some in other cities have devised special delivery contraptions — such as sliding candy down a long, plastic pipe — to ensure the treats arrive as intended.
In any case, homeowners should be sure to use hand sanitizer after every visitor. Parents, after examining the night’s haul to be sure everything is safe, should be sure children wash their hands well before digging in.
As usual, trick or treaters should stop only at houses where porch lights are on.
On the city’s website, the Danville Police Department offers these tips:
• Avoid costumes that could cause children to trip.
• Avoid masks that unreasonably reduce vision.
• Use reflective tape and/or carry a flashlight.
• Be careful of open flames or other heat sources from decorations.
• Remember that many pets can get scared or may not recognize children in costumes.
• Throw away unpackaged items or candy that the wrapper has been opened.
• Respect your neighbors and the community; use walkways and respect their property; be polite.
• Visit homes in your neighborhood.
• Have a predetermined meeting spot.
• Do not cross between parked cars.
•Drivers should use extra caution Saturday night.
Vermilion County continues to report a high number of COVID-19 infections. Taking a few extra simple precautions will allow everyone to still enjoy Halloween and stay healthy at the same time.
