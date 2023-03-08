Vermilion County residents can help celebrate one of our area’s biggest assets, one that has stood as a landmark for 125 years. Its legacy is not just its longevity, but the number of people it has seen come through its doors for care and comfort.
The Department of Veterans Affairs Illiana Healthcare System — better known locally as the VA medical center — marks its 125th anniversary in the community this year. To mark the medical center’s 125th anniversary, its staff has put together a video commemorating the event. It can be seen on its Facebook page, facebook.com/VADanville.
Since it opened in 1898, its doctors, nurses and many, many others have cared for thousands of American veterans.
The facility on East Main Street traces its roots back to U.S. Rep. Joseph “Uncle Joe” Cannon, whose district included Danville. Cannon served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1872 until he retired in 1923.
As chairman on House Appropriations Committee, Cannon could steer federal dollars to projects within his district. In 1897, he did just that, winning approval for the construction of the Danville Branch of the National Home for Disabled Soldiers. The first veterans under its care served during the Civil War, Mexican War and the actions the U.S. took against Native Americans. Today’s clients still include a few World War II veterans, along with those from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The original VA featured barracks, a mess hall, library, theater, infirmary, barns, a barber shop, power plant, staff houses and other buildings. As years have passed, several of those original buildings have been donated to Danville Area Community College and serve students still today.
Today’s facility offers primary and special care in its 175-bed medical facilities, along with long-term care in its 223 community living beds. The Danville VA was the first in Illinois to construct communal living houses now known as the Freedom and Liberty homes.
For some veterans with no family to care for them, those homes and the adjacent medical facilities are where they spend their final days. Area residents can volunteer to sit with veterans whose lives are near their completion so that none of them pass away alone.
The VA campus also includes a National Cemetery that also started in 1898. It serves as the final resting place for more than 12,000 U.S. veterans and their family members.
The medical center serves an estimated 150,000 veterans in 34 counties in central Illinois and west central Indiana. It oversees clinics in Peoria, Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon and Springfield.
During 2022, the local VA medical center’s annual report estimated it served almost 30,000 veterans its facilities, an average of more than 80 a day. Its employees contribute a significant amount to the local economy, and the facility serves as one of the largest employers in the county.
The services the medical service provides can’t be measured in just dollars and cents. Its real value, however, is in the quality care it provides for the men and women who wore our nation’s uniform.
We add our congratulations to the VA’s longevity in Danville, and hope it continues to care for veterans for the next 125 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.