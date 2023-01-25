Quick work by local police, with the cooperation of the public, led to the Jan. 19 arrest of a bank robbery suspect from Indiana, but not without a confrontation that could have been fatal.
The 18-year-old, driving what officials said was a stolen car, fled Danville police, then found himself on foot in northern Vermilion County near Henning. Police searched the rural area and urged residents to lock their vehicles and houses.
A resident called police after an unknown person knocked on the door of the home. A Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy responded and confronted the suspect. Police said the fugitive pointed a weapon at the officer, who fired and wounded the 18-year-old.
The incident could have ended tragically, but thankfully did not. The alleged bank robber is expected to recover, and the deputy was not injured.
That situation involving a gun was not the only one local police investigated this month, which should be a concern for us all.
From Jan. 1-Jan. 20, police reports published in the Commercial-News included 20 incidents involving a firearm — six reports of unlawful use of a weapon; seven reports of shots fired; three reports of aggravated discharge of a firearm; and four miscellaneous reports where guns were involved.
The recent ban on assault weapons passed by the Illinois Legislature, and now being argued in a number of lawsuits, would likely do little to stop these types of incidents. Many of the local reports involve handguns, which the new law does not address.
Police officers and other first responders surely keep the possibility of weapons foremost in their thoughts as they respond to calls. No one knows when a firearm might suddenly become part of the situation, no matter how simply it might start.
With shootings across the country on the increase, everyone must be aware of the potential danger. When shoppers in grocery stores, children in classrooms, patrons at movie theaters and even those attending parades or funerals become targets of gunmen, everyone needs to be alert to the possibility of such violence. No one, no place is immune. Ask the residents in northern Vermilion County who just experienced just such an incident themselves.
Politicians offer no clear consensus on a solution. The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” U.S. Courts have decided “a well regulated Militia” means any adult citizen can own a gun.
Police officers cannot fight this battle alone. Tougher laws do little to stem the tidal wave of gun violence. There are too many guns, not enough mental health care available to those in need and too few people willing to step up and tell what they know about those pulling the triggers to end these deadly situations.
So elected leaders will continue to talk, marchers will walk and meetings will be conducted — and bullets will continue to fly.
From Jan.1-Jan. 21, the not-for-profit gunviolencearchive.com reported these statistics involving guns in the United States: 1,041 homicides; 32 mass shootings; four mass murders; 41 suspects were killed or wounded in incidents involving police; and 19 police officers were killed or wounded.
When will it be enough to do something in addition to thoughts and prayers?
