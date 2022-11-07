Local residents might notice a group of people hard at work two Sundays of each month constructing ramps so those with mobility problems can enter and exit their homes easier.
That group of hard-working volunteers, members of the Vermilion County Handicapped Association, recently finished its 400th ramp.
The Vermilion County Handicapped Association began about 30 years ago, according a representative. Kip Sullivan has served as the organization’s president for the past 12 years, counting on a reliable group of 30 or so people to show up on the second and fourth Sundays of each month to help their neighbors.
Each ramp costs about $1,000 or so to construct. The association puts together about 15 ramps each year, depending on how soon good weather arrives in the spring and how long it hangs on in the fall.
Members also sponsor an annual scholarship at Danville Area Community College as another way to help the local community.
The ramps are constructed at no cost to the homeowner.
The association receives donations from a variety of sources, but its primary fundraiser is an annual raffle with the winner receiving a motorcycle.
With little fanfare or notoriety, the volunteers in the Vermilion County Handicapped Association have helped to improve the lives of more than 400 local families. That’s an incredible commitment to service.
Constructing ramps to allow easier access allows people with mobility concerns to get out of their homes for doctor appointments, to get to the store or to just sit out and enjoy pleasant weather. Being limited to just their home can take a toll on people’s health, both physical and mental. Opening the door — literally — for them dramatically improves the quality of their lives.
Those interested in discussing the possibility of the group building a ramp for them can call the association at 217-662-6331 and leave a message.
People interested in joining in the association’s efforts can make contact through the group’s Facebook page or attend one of its meetings at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 8 Pine St., Danville.
Groups such as the Vermilion County Handicapped Association provide valuable services to many in our community. Reaching the landmark of 400 ramps is a significant achievement, and we add our appreciation to the association and its members for their commitment to make Vermilion County a much better place.
