Many people say they favor better security in our schools, such as resource officers, especially in light of the 13 school shootings reported in the United States during the first three months of 2023. The most recent in Nashville left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.
Education Week reports the shootings so far in the first 90 days of 2023 left 23 children and adults dead or wounded.
Many of those same people say they favor better mental health services for students and their families in the hope that better care might prevent some shootings and help students do better in class.
Vermilion County school officials want those things, too, along with improved facilities and lower property tax rates.
While many people might agree with those ideas, unfortunately a majority of Vermilion County voters who cast a ballot Tuesday do not want to pay for those services.
For the third time since 2018, voters rejected a proposed 1 percent increase on local sales taxes with the proceeds going to county schools. If it had been approved, the money could have been used only for improved safety measures, for mental health care, to improve buildings and grounds or to lower a school district’s share of the property tax rate. The revenue could not have been used for salaries.
Instead, local school officials face limited options — including hiking those property tax rates — to increase revenue.
Until Illinois lawmakers decide to move school funding away from local property taxes, an idea whose support has ebbed and flowed during the past 30 years, increases in those tax rates remain one of the few ways schools can increase revenue.
Good, safe schools that offer a complete range of care for students obviously serve the important function of preparing today’s students to become tomorrow’s successful adults.
They also serve as a significant asset when communities try to recruit new businesses and residents. As Danville and surrounding communities see a decline in population, strong schools with complete programs can attract and retain residents — and more people pay more taxes, helping to keep tax rates low by spreading the fiscal burden among a greater number of people.
When schools lack funding, officials must make difficult decisions on where to make cuts. Each one of those cuts makes a district less attractive to businesses looking to expend or start a new enterprise, or to prospective residents looking for a new home. Those deficits become even more obvious when neighboring districts — such as the ones in Champaign County — can show how their residents support schools by approving the 1 percent sales tax as a way to help.
Forcing school officials to make cuts robs students of opportunities. Until lawmakers finally do something to stem the flood of assault rifles in America, creating safer schools stands as one of the few ways communities can hope to protect their children. Safer schools allow teachers and students alike to concentrate on education and not worry every time they hear a loud noise outside their classroom.
Schools that offer mental health services also provide students and their families with ways to succeed. No one needs to suffer in silence when help is right down the hall. When that help is not available, tragedies can occur.
By rejecting the proposal to add a 1 percent sales tax to help local schools for the third time a majority of local voters send a clear message: Those proposals might be good idea, but I don’t want to pay for it.
That’s a sad lesson for everyone.
