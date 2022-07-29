Vermilion County offers a number of options to visitors who want to enjoy the beauty of nature.
Parks, preserves, rivers and other attractions draw thousands of people to the county every year, adding a nice boost to the local economy.
A story on a recent “CBS Sunday Morning” featured Block Island, R.I., where a couple who are glass artisans created a unique way to attract thousands of people to their small community.
Several years ago, the couple began creating glass orbs — each stamped with an imprint noting its place of origin.
The orbs are marked with a date and numbered, then hidden among the trails and along the island’s beaches.
Whoever finds one of the 500 or so orbs hidden each year during the summer months hidden somewhere along the public spaces on Block Island can keep it, a memento of a special day in a special place.
Finders can keep only one orb each year, according to the unwritten rules of the creators.
Now thousands of people show up each summer, with several regular visitors proudly showing off their collection of orbs collected during several years.
Could Vermilion County borrow this idea? The county is blessed with beautiful natural spaces — the 17-miles stretch of the Middle Fork National Scenic River along with almost 11,500 acres spread among Kennekuk County Park, Heron County Park, Forest Glen Preserve, the Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area, the Harry “Babe” Woodyard State Natural Area, Kickapoo State Recreation Area and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
Several industries in the county use metal in their daily operations.
Officials could develop some kind of metal disc that could be stamped with an image relating to Vermilion County along with a date and serial number.
Those discs, possible non-magnetic to make them more difficult to find, could be hidden along the miles of trails for visitors to discover.
The image could be the same year after year representing Vermilion County, or residents could submit ideas for each year’s edition.
The area’s connection to Abraham Lincoln, to veterans from the Civil War until today and its long list of performers, professional athletes and contributors to business, science, education and other fields serve as inspiration for special designs.
Area businesses could offer rewards for those who find discs with specific numbers to create even more incentive for the searchers.
A bit far-fetched?
Granted.
But who knows? No one thought searching for a glass orb hidden among the wild flowers on a small island off the coast of Rhode Island would prove popular, but it did.
There are worse ways to spend an afternoon than walking along one of the many beautiful trails or floating along one of the quiet rivers in Vermilion County. Adding the potential of finding a small “treasure” only adds to the enjoyment — and the local economy.
