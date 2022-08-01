This year’s edition of the Georgetown Fair kicks off Friday at the fairgrounds on that community’s northeast side, reminding us the start of school is just days away with autumn following close behind.
The Georgetown Fair continues to be one of the largest events in the county, offering a variety of attractions, contests and entertainment.
The fair’s large livestock competitions will return. The contests attract a large number of exhibitors who want to show off their cattle, hogs and other animals. Horses also play a large part in the fair, with barrel racing providing lots of speed and skill.
For those who enjoy calmer pursuits, the home economics contests feature food, handicrafts of all types and art. The competition reminds visitors of days gone by, as entrants of all ages offer up their best baked goods, sewing masterpieces and best garden vegetables and flowers for all to see.
The fair also features a large carnival each night beginning Aug. 9 through Aug. 13. Special ride prices each night give the young — and the young at heart — the opportunity to enjoy the thrills of modern attractions along with the more traditional rides such as a merry-go-round.
The fair’s organizers also put together a list of special events to add to the festivities. There’s the annual queen pageant and talent contest, a truck and tractor pull, a demolition derby and, on Friday night, a concert by Craig Morgan. The Georgetown Fair built a reputation of finding up and coming country music talent for its concerts, including Garth Brooks in 1990. We hear he went on to do pretty well.
The fair has provided fun, food — seriously, who doesn’t love that glorious carnival food that tastes so good — and entertainment since 1938. Its volunteer organizers deserve a round of applause for the long hours they put in to put together each year’s fair. They also have a busy time ahead to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Find some time Aug. 5-13 to get over to Georgetown and spend a few hours at the fair. It’s a summer tradition that should not be missed.
