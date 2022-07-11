For the first time in two decades, The Illinois Supreme Court will convene its next session without Justice Rita B. Garman of Danville on the bench. She retired July 7 after more than 48 years as a judge in Vermilion County and Illinois courts.
A native of Aurora, Garman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and went on to graduate with distinction in 1968 from the University of Iowa College of Law. After graduation, she could not find a job despite her record of academic excellence. Few law firms wanted to hire women, and there were few women on the bench.
With her husband, Gil, also an attorney, Garman moved to Danville and began working for the Vermilion County Legal Aid Society. From there, she joined the staff of the Vermilion County State’s Attorney from 1969-1973.
Garman was named associate judge in 1974 in the Fifth Judicial Circuit that included Vermilion County. She was the first female judge in the county. In 1986, she was elected a circuit judge in the district.
Garman joined the Fourth District Appellate bench in 1995 to fill a vacancy, and was elected to a full term in 1996. In keeping with her trend of firsts, she was the first female to hold that position in the Fourth District.
In 2001, Garman was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court, the second female justice on the state’s top court. She was elected to a 10-year term in 2002 and re-elected to another 10-year term in 2012.
During her tenure on the top court, Garman served as Chief Justice from 2013 to 2016. In that role, she oversaw a number of changes and reforms designed to help lawmakers and the public better understand how the court operated.
Along the way, she received a number of awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 from the Illinois Judges Association, the first Harold J. Sullivan Award for Judicial Excellence in 2011, and the Myra Bradwell Award in 2016 from the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois. And through the years, she has considered Danville her home.
After the Supreme Court’s districts were redrawn, Vermilion County became part of the Fifth District. The large district now includes roughly the southern third of Illinois. With her seat up for re-election soon, Garman opted to retire instead of running in a new geographic region against another sitting justice.
Her record of firsts continued even as she prepared to step down. She nominated Appellate Justice Lisa Holder White as her replacement. Sworn in earlier this month, Holder White became the first female of color on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Garman’s career on the bench ended with her serving the second-longest time of any Illinois judge, according to a court biography. She earned respect for her decisions and for her conduct. One of her fellow justices described her as “calm, wise and respectful.”
Few others have served the people of Vermilion County and of Illinois for as long with such excellence and commitment as Garman.
Thank you for your service, Justice Garman. We add our best wishes on your retirement. Your dedication to getting to the truth of issues at every level of your judicial career is much appreciated.
