We will celebrate a very different Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. With the threat of COVID-19 continuing to lurk across the globe, families are cautioned to forego their usual gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus.
Even with vaccines on the way, medical experts and government officials urge people to wear masks when in public, maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet apart and limiting — if not eliminating altogether — large gatherings.
Following those guidelines will mean the holidays will be much different for most of us. Instead of traveling to visit relatives, we’ll have to rely on phone calls and virtual meetings via the internet to share holiday cheer this year.
That prospect understandably upsets more than a few people. But reality is proving the advice from medical experts to be well worth following.
In Vermilion County, health officials have recorded more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases since March. Of those, 330 were active as of last week. Officials reported 111 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday alone last week.
COVID’s death toll continues to increase as well. In Vermilion County, the total of fatal virus cases had reached 56 as of last week. In the United States, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 300,000 people.
Those numbers alone should be enough to convince people to take steps to avoid spreading the virus, but officials in Great Britain recently added another concern. In announcing even tougher restrictions last week, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about a new form of the virus. According to CBS News, the mutated form of COVID-19 is more than 70 percent more transmissible than existing forms. That’s a development that bears close attention even with the growing availability of a vaccine.
Everyone loves holiday traditions, and it’s a difficult decision to remain sheltered in place. But this decision shouldn’t be hard to make. Staying home, wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines this year could mean everyone stays healthy and can, hopefully, gather for a merry Christmas next year.
