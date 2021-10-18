As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to simmer in Danville and Vermilion County, pressures among the unvaccinated continue to mount as state and federal mandates take shape and more private enterprises require various public health practices — including vaccination — among their workforces.
There continues to be a sizable number of people in our region who have not been immunized by either the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Whether low vaccination rates are fueled by fear, hesitancy or refusal, they are contributing to the area’s ongoing suffering from spread of an unrelenting virus.
Although vaccinated individuals are somewhat susceptible to infection, the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths occur among those who have chosen — for whatever reason — to forego the vaccine.
The rise of the Delta variant — a mutant strain of COVID-19 that emerged last summer — has proven to be more infectious and lethal than the original virus. As scientists explain, the more COVID-19 continues to fester in our country and around the globe, the more instances of increasingly severe variants there will likely be.
Like many rural counties around Illinois, Vermilion has a relatively low vaccination rate. Most recent state figures show that only 37.61% of this county’s residents are fully vaccinated, compared to the statewide rate of 56.12%.
The recent surge in cases has hit this county hard. A lagging rate of vaccinations is largely to blame. As of last weekend, 195 local people had died from COVID-19 infections. That number will undoubtedly grow, as will the U.S. death toll, which is more than 724,000.
Only California, Texas, Florida and New York are currently recording higher numbers of deaths and new cases than Illinois. Indiana ranks 15th in new cases and deaths over the past two weeks.
Danville and Vermilion County are clearly in a hot spot for the virus and all the misery it brings.
Confronting a public health crisis of this magnitude has been a monumental challenge for civic leaders everywhere. The only thing easy about it is that people can now obtain a free and widely available vaccine, which is highly effective at preventing the spread of the disease or its severity among those who get it. The hardest part of the crisis, from a public health perspective, is convincing individuals to get vaccinated and battling the rampant flow of misinformation that feeds resistance.
Last week, a local religious leader conducted a public “listening” session at Palmer Arena that was billed as a safe place for people to gather and voice their thoughts about the pandemic. Although sparsely attended, it was a worthwhile exercise in civic engagement. Dialog is always a good thing. A community will always be stronger when its people are willing to gather and exchange perspectives and points of view.
But it’s important to recognize that there is only one point of view that effectively serves the health and welfare of this community. COVID-19 is a real and menacing respiratory disease. The vaccine is safe and effective and has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Companies and public or private agencies that employ people are well within their rights to require the vaccine as a term of employment in order to provide a safe environment for their workforce.
The coronavirus has robbed Americans of freedom. Through vaccination, they have their best chance to get it back.
