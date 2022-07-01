Summer youth sports leagues In Vermilion County continue in full swing during July, creating athletic opportunities for children from kindergarten age or so and older. Organized sports help teach participants about team work, responsibility and sportsmanship.
At least, league organizers hope the young people in their programs learn about sportsmanship. That largely depends on the behavior of the adults involved as coaches, officials and as spectators. And, sadly, the adults’ behavior often teaches the wrong lesson.
A recent incident in Branchburg Township, N.J., illustrates how adults with the responsibility of helping young people learn the basics of a game — and here’s a good place to emphasize that it’s a game, not a life-or-death situation — can send exactly the wrong message.
During a weekend baseball tournament for traveling teams whose members are ages 13 and younger, a coach started arguing with an umpire.
Arguments in baseball are not uncommon. Many of the rulings by officials — balls and strikes, for example — can be subjective. What one person sees as a strike might be viewed as a ball by another umpire. It’s part of the game. Part of a game that’s supposed to be fun for participants.
The argument between the 40-year-old coach and the 72-year-old umpire escalated to the point where the coach struck the umpire in the face, according to news reports.
The veteran umpire, who received a broken jaw, had ejected the coach for using foul language on a field full of children.
The coach now faces assault charges, and rightfully so. If his league officials do the right thing, he also should be banned from ever serving in any capacity in a youth sports league.
The umpire is expected to recover.
How can the outcome of a children’s game become so important to someone that coarse language and physical violence occur?
How can a game that has brought joy to generations of participants be corrupted to the point that people attack one another?
How many children who witnessed the attack will decide to leave baseball for good? It doesn’t matter whether they might have developed the talent to become stars in the sport. Youth leagues aren’t designed — or at least they shouldn’t be — to create stars. They serve as a way for young players to learn basic skills and, above all else, have fun.
Fun will be the last thing happening at a game where obscenities become common and the threat of physical violence looms along the baselines.
The only way for youth sports to cure this problem is for officials to create strict rules — no cursing and no physical threats — with no second chances. One violation earns a suspension, with a second violation earning banishment. And the rules should apply to everyone, especially parents.
Youth sports already face a growing shortage of officials who don’t want to endure bad behavior and vulgar language from the adults involved. Incidents such as the one in New Jersey will only cause more officials to turn away from the sport they love. If people really want to provide opportunities for young people to enjoy sports, they will take a stand against those whose reactions to a kid’s game ruins the experience for everyone.
