Members of the Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee voted Aug. 9 to buy 120 parcels at the upcoming Vermilion County Tax Sale. The cost will be around $96,000.
The vote continues the council’s efforts of the past decade or so to eliminate blighted and dilapidated buildings in the city. And even after all that time, anyone who takes the time to drive around Danville’s streets knows 120 properties won’t come near to finishing the task.
Logan Cronk, community development administrator, said he expects it will take another year or two to clear away the buildings on the properties council members just agreed to buy.
“They’re all over the city,” Cronk said at the meeting. “The expensive part is to fund the demolitions.”
That’s right. The $96,000 will buy the parcels, but more money will need to be spent to demolish the abandoned buildings. City officials have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to eliminate health and safety concerns as well as maintain value of adjacent properties.
As these empty lots continue to spread across the community, the question becomes how can the housing that once stood there be replaced in an effort to boost the city’s population?
After sending serious money to buy and demolish the dilapidated buildings, city officials should have a plan to replace the buildings in an effort to recoup some property tax revenue in the future.
Figuring out a way to encourage developers or individuals to construct housing on these empty lots would benefit the city in a number of ways.
Obviously, new housing can attract new residents and stabilize neighborhoods. If the city sponsors the construction, could officials offer the housing to attract new residents? Several Indiana communities are trying this idea during these days when people can work remotely.
New houses also help spread the city’s property tax burden over more owners, helping to lower the rate for everyone. Officials have not seen tax revenue from the properties on the list for years. Adding them back to the tax roster would be bring in more money for the city’s operation.
Some of the lots could be used by organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, but that group could not construct houses fast enough. Their contribution, however, would be a boost in any neighborhood.
Could the city look at financial incentives, such as from the expected casino revenue, from federal Covid relief funds or from other state or federal grants as incentives for private developers or individuals to build houses on the lots? Such assistance could prompt private development of the lots, accomplishing the same goal of returning them to the tax rolls.
It’s a difficult problem, and one shared by many communities. Gaining ownership of dilapidated property can takes years due to cloudy deeds, lost records and the inability to track down the owners of record. In the meantime, the structures on these lots continue to deteriorate.
Council members should continue their aggressive efforts to eliminate these eyesores. At the same time, ideas on how to fill in all these empty lots “all over the city” would be valuable to the whole community.
