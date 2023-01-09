Now that the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives selected its Speaker after 15 ballots, the new legislative year can begin. Danville and northern Vermilion County — including Danville — begins a new experience as well as part of Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District.
For the past two years, Vermilion County was part of the largely rural 15th Congressional District, with first-term Rep. Mary Miller serving it in the U.S. House. The southern third or so of Vermilion County remains in that district.
The switch in districts came after the Illinois Legislature drew new districts following the 2020 U.S. Census. That was not the only switch for Danville. While Miller was recognized as one of the most conservative Republican members of the House, the city’s new representative, Robin Kelly of the Chicago area, supports a more liberal political philosophy. Kelly is a Democrat with a significant chunk of Chicago in her sprawling 2nd District.
The change creates an opportunity for local officials to go after federal funding for local projects.
Miller never participated in the practice known as earmarks, where members of Congress can designate money for communities in their districts. She is the only member of the Illinois congressional delegation — Democrat or Republican — not to attempt to direct federal funds into his or her district.
Even outgoing U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who Miller defeated in the 15th District’s Republican primary after their districts were combined as part of the state’s redistricting, garnered more than $20 million for his constituents’ community projects.
Local officials should be making a case with Kelly now in an effort to land federal money in the future.
The challenge will be significant. Obviously, Kelly will hear a lot of requests from the Chicago area where she has considerable support. Those projects likely will be expensive as well, perhaps limiting the opportunity for Vermilion County.
Also, Kelly doesn’t know this area well. Her nearest district office is in Matteson, about 110 miles — roughly a two-hour drive — from Danville. That situation might change as Kelly settles in to her new district, but there’s no guarantee it will. That lack of familiarity could leave Vermilion County and Danville a bit on the outside.
Another factor is that Kelly, a Democrat, received little support from local voters in November. In the district overall, Kelly defeated her Republican challenger, Thomas Lynch. Kelly had 137,854 votes or 66.8 percent while Lynch totaled 68,369 ballots or 33.2 percent. In Vermilion County, Kelly had 5,824 votes to 13,004 for Lynch.
While elected representatives pledge to serve all of their constituents regardless of party affiliation, tit’s unlikely the disparity in the totals will be ignored in Kelly’s office. That’s why it’s up to local representatives to reach out to Kelly now and establish a relationship before the next round of funding occurs.
The path toward receiving federal funds will be a difficult one, but there’s a greater possibility under Kelly than there ever was under Miller. It’s up to local officials to make the effort to help ease the cost of special projects for residents.
