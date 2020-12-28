The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 300,000 Americans so far. The pandemic forced public officials to limit public gatherings, restrict business operations and plead with people to wear masks. In the hardest hit areas, refrigerated semi-tractor trailers had to be used as temporary morgues to house the dead.
With all of this going on — a global pandemic of a scope rarely seen before — the national leadership of the United States has utterly failed to rise to the challenge.
There’s been no national day of mourning to recognize the scope of the tragedy that has touched so many American families. Even in Vermilion County, COVID’s death toll was listed at 74 people as of last week. That’s 74 families with an empty chair at their holiday table.
There’s been no national day of recognition and appreciation for the front-line warriors who battle the virus day after day. Doctors, nurses, specialists, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, police officers, correctional officers, hospital and nursing home staff members, and countless other essential workers risk their lives and the lives of all those they come into contact with in order to care for COVID-19 victims.
There’s been no national strategy to educate the public with accurate information about the virus and the best ways to combat it. Nations with the best record of limiting the spread of COVID moved quickly at the beginning of the pandemic to limit travel, trace the contacts of infected residents, lock down businesses while providing their citizens with enough financial support to pay their bills. They treated the threat of the virus seriously from the start, and it has paid off in few cases and even fewer deaths.
The United States stands with one of the worst records in regard to fighting the virus. With the highest per capita total of deaths to its population.
The powers that be in Washington, D.C., bear the blame for that. They allowed a scientific event to become colored by politics. They ignored important information in the hopes of limiting political injury to their own respective causes. And they all failed.
Tens of thousands of Americans whose lives ended because of COVD-19 would be alive today in our national leaders had stepped up, taken the steps necessary to limit the pandemic’s reach — regardless of the immediate cost — and done whatever else might be necessary to protect the public. They put their own political agenda, their own quest for power, ahead of the health and safety of the Americans they pledged to serve.
And that will prove to be the COVID-19 pandemic’s saddest part of all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.