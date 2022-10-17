Danville Police Department officers will conduct extra patrols in the coming weeks in an effort to keep local streets safer. That’s a good thing.
The officers will specifically look for impaired drivers between now and Oct. 30.
As daylight comes later in the morning and twilight earlier in the evening as we move toward the Nov. 6 “fall back” time change, the emphasis on safety is a welcome effort. The extra patrols will be paid for with federal dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Education campaigns and stricter enforcement by police have helped reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road, but the danger has not disappeared.
With Halloween parties on the schedule during the rest of the month, police representatives remind residents to designate a sober driver, arrange to use one of the ride-sharing services or, if available, use public transportation.
Party-goers who realize they might be too impaired to drive also can call a friend for a ride if needed.
While extra local officers are on the streets, we hope they also keep watch for a traffic trend seen with increasing frequency on city streets.
More and more drivers think they should be able to ignore taking their proper turn at a four-way stop and roll right through the intersection with little regard to other vehicles. Some closely follow the car in front of them, while others slow to a roll then speed through the intersection while hoping other drivers will stop in time. In either case, the practice greatly increases the potential for a crash.
The other annoying trend occurs at intersections with stoplights. Illinois allows right turns on red lights — after the vehicle stops. More than a few drivers seem to think the law means to turn first and look later. Again, the potential for a serious accident puts everyone in danger.
Police officers can’t be at every intersection every second of every day. But the extra police officers on patrol this month could help make the city’s streets much safer by stopping vehicles and ticketing drivers who seem to think the laws don’t apply to them.
Making more drivers wary of being fined will be a benefit to everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.