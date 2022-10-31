Wizards of all ages will fill downtown Danville on Friday night as the city sponsors its annual Potterfest festivities. In addition to a slate of activities, the First Friday event gives area residents an opportunity to explore local businesses and their offerings.
Potterfest, based on the popular Harry Potter series of books by JK Rowling, will include a movie, “The Goblet of Fire,” at 7 p.m. in the Fischer Theatre. Tickets will be available at the door.
Also on the schedule is a costume contest at 6 p.m. on the stage in Temple Plaza. Sponsored by Vermilion Advantage and the Commercial-News, participants must register before 5:30 p.m.
Temple Plaza also is the spot visitors can pick up a scavenger hunt list and other items. Downtown will be transformed into familiar locations in the Potter series.
Butterbeer, a refreshment that’s part of Potter’s world, will be available at Café 13, with Butterbeer Milkshakes offered at Lainey’s.
The athletically inclined can play quidditch in Kresge Park, visit Dementor Cove or hunt for Hagrid in the Forbidden Forest.
A trivia tourney starts at 6:30 p.m. in Sweet Repeats, with registration at 6 p.m. for teams of four people each.
In the Vermilion County Administration Building, Burt and Co. will be taking photos, and visitors can take a look at other vendors’ offerings as well. Even Professor Trelawney will read fortunes during the evening.
For adults in the crowd, Potterfest After Hours will get under way at Fatmans for alumni of House of Gryffindor and at Vermilion County Beer Company for those from Slytherin.
Organizers encourage everyone to show up in costume during what has become one of the most popular First Friday events of the year.
In addition to all the activities, First Fridays give downtown businesses a chance to open their doors for visitors who might not otherwise stop by. A number of new businesses have opened in the area during the past year. Residents who might not have stopped by recently might be surprised at what they have to offer.
Also, the First Friday events serve as one of the few opportunities where area residents can come together for an inexpensive evening of fun for the whole family. Upcoming plans include the annual Night of Lights Parade on Dec. 2, another popular even for the whole community.
Those who have never visited a First Friday even should make the trip downtown this Friday night. With such a full schedule of activities coupled with the popularity of Harry Potter, it should prove to be a magical evening for wizards and muggles alike.
