Danville City Council members continue their efforts to rid the community of dilapidated housing, and rightfully so. Abandoned structures not only become eyesores that lower the value of surrounding property, they also often become health and safety hazards as well.
The project carries a big price tag. City officials have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years to eliminate substandard houses and other buildings.
One of the most recent efforts involves the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets where city money paid to purchase buildings and raze them in the hopes of developers taking over the site at what Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. recently termed the second-busiest intersection in the city. City Council members recently agreed to buy and demolish the building in the next lot to the north to expand the area for potential developers.
In the meantime, plans to fill in areas in city neighborhoods where a number of houses had to be torn down have not moved forward as quickly.
Areas of the city, especially to the east of downtown and on the west side of Gilbert Street roughly between Lafayette all the way north to around English Street, include several empty lots. Some of those lots are bordered by housing that need to be razed, which will increase the empty space.
City officials often buy the lots for a few dollars at tax sales so that the hazardous buildings can be torn down. But that means no property tax revenue is coming in from those sites. The more buildings are eliminated, the fewer tax dollars are collected. And the city must maintain the lots to prevent them from becoming overgrown with weeds during the summer.
Granted, most of these lots had years of unpaid taxes, which is how the city could buy them so cheaply. But without a way to encourage new ownership, city officials will not see any tax revenue at all.
Other cities face the same problems. Some try to sell the empty lots to neighbors. Others work with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to construct new houses on the lots. Others refurbish houses that can be fixed with the help of trade unions, and then offer them to prospective employees — such as teachers willing to work in Detroit — for free.
Officials should consider creating a private/public committee to begin thinking about ways to solve the problem of so many empty lots in the city’s core neighborhoods. Possibilities might include building housing for veterans or group homes for those in need. The job board sponsored by Vermilion Advantage carries a long list of vacancies at local industries, businesses and organizations. Perhaps partnerships could be created so the lots could be used as an added incentive for people to live and work in the community.
As they are, these empty lots cause few problems. But they also serve as an indicator of the city’s future. The number of empty lots — and the number of them continues to grow — does not bode well for future growth. If the trend continues, center city neighborhoods will be little more than vacant lots that do no one any good.
