It’s been a hard 15 months of struggle and strife as people grappled with the impact of the most severe public health crisis in a century. As the strain of the crisis begins to ease in most communities, people are beginning to resume at least portions of their pre-pandemic activities. Judging by the explosion of traffic on roads and highways, travel is one of them.
People have endured plenty of preaching about health and safety, so they’re unlikely to expend much tolerance this year for lectures about buckling their seat belts as they head out on the road. Fair enough. Let’s just call this a gentle reminder about the importance of seat belts to that small percentage of people who still choose to ignore it.
We assure you this reminder has far less consequence than the one you will encounter if you’re not wearing a seat belt and are stopped by a law enforcement officer from one of the hundreds of police agencies across Illinois and surrounding states participating in the annual Click it or Ticket campaign.
The enforcement effort is administered by participating police agencies and underway until June 6. It provides funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for agencies to increase enforcement patrols and educate — or reeducate — motorists about seat belt use and the potential consequences of flouting the law.
Government statistics show that between 2015 and 2019, seat belts have saved more than 69,000 lives in the U.S.
Illinois fatal crash statistics indicate there were 319,146 crashes in 2018. Fatal crashes totaled 951. In an estimated 261 of these fatalities, seat belts were not used or were improperly used.
The numbers don’t lie. Seat belts save lives.
Police officials in various agencies have a stated that their officers will be participating in the campaign by writing citations and conducting high-visibility patrols, especially at night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak.
It will be good to see people out and about this spring and summer, enjoying their freedom from the fear and distress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope they don’t let their guard down too much though when it comes to vehicular safety. Seat belts will always be an important first step.
