Health care workers, first responders and essential services employees have endured the anxiety since March.
Now, teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, cafeteria crews, custodians and bus drivers are coping with a similar anxiety, but with a new twist.
The coronavirus pandemic touches all aspects of formerly normal daily life. Almost nothing happens the same as it did before this highly contagious disease spread across the planet, infecting more than 17 million people and claiming more than 650,000 lives in just a few months. Hospitalizations and deaths have increased in many U.S. states during the past two months, including Illinois.
Nurses, doctors, hospital staffs, emergency technicians and rescue crews have risked their own health to preserve the lives of others. A gamut of essential workers, from grocery store clerks to morticians, have faced personal peril, too.
The traditional resumption of school this year poses new concerns for those who teach, those who learn and those who help make that educational process function. Thousands of young people, from 5-year-olds to 18-year-olds, are returning to classes for the 2020-2021 school year. The health of the kids, as well as the educators and support staff, is one of the concerns. Likewise, worries exist over the potential for coronavirus outbreaks with so many people concentrated in every building, even with myriad safety precautions in place.
The complexities led Vermilion County school districts to alter reopening plans. Some opted to have remote learning through virtual schools only. Danville School District 118 decided to start the school year with virtual classes for most grades after delaying its opening by several weeks. A mish-mash of choices is allowing parents to pick the method they feel is best for their students.
A nationwide survey by the publication Education Week showed that 43% of teachers themselves have health conditions considered high-risk for COVID-19. Those conditions susceptible to coronavirus include teachers who are obese, diabetic, asthmatic, pregnant or suffering chronic high blood pressure. Also, 18% of teachers are older than age 55, another vulnerable demographic targeted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is not surprising that more than three-quarters of teachers surveyed recently by Education Week reported they were either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the health risks they will face through in-person classes this fall.
Teachers are an integral part of this community. Almost 850 people work for Danville School District 118, which makes it among the community’s largest employers. Nearly 6,000 students are enrolled in the district’s 11 schools. Teachers and staffers are balancing concerns for their own well-being with that of the kids in their classes. Young people, so far, have generally avoided the harshest pains of COVID-19, but could also spread the virus to older people around them — including their parents and teachers.
District leaders struggled to craft a plan for reopening the schools. But the plans were eventually adopted and are now in place.
This community has shown strong support for health care employees, first responders and essential workers through the pandemic. It is equally important for churches, mental health experts, social services outlets, friends and neighbors to continue that support for those who will educate Vermilion County’s youngsters through this unpredictable fall and winter.
We all hope for better days ahead. Such a future relies upon teachers and their coworkers — the folks on the front lines of the noble cause of education.
A version of this editorial first appeared in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Tribune-Star. It has been adapted for use in the Commercial-News.
