The Carle medical center project and Danville’s proposed casino have captured city leaders’ attention during the past few months, and with good reason. Once completed, both will benefit the community for years to come.
At the same time, however, other opportunities to improve the community deserve to be considered. One of the more obvious of those is to ensure the continued vitality of the city’s downtown area.
With the move of Vermilion County offices into the former federal courthouse and the successful renovation of the Fischer Theatre, considerable potential for growth exists downtown.
One new business, Lainey’s Ice Cream, recently opened its doors at Vermilion and North streets, but empty storefronts have started to creep in around the edges of the district. And the continuing issue of Bresee Tower must be resolved. City officials received a demolition estimate of $1.35 million earlier this year. That’s not going to be an easy expense to deal with, but a decision needs to be made before real progress can occur.
City officials should continue to work to ensure owners of other downtown buildings don’t allow deterioration to set in to the point that it has at Bresee.
Danville officials once used the idea of a Renaissance District to renovate and revitalize neighborhoods just west of downtown. That project worked well until its funding was diverted to other parts of the city budget. City officials could consider a similar program for downtown to provide incentives — tax breaks, grants and others — to entrepreneurs willing to invest in the community.
City officials could assemble a committee of businesses, local organizations and others to develop a plan for the continued growth of downtown. Such a plan, coupled with those already approved to develop the riverfront west of the David S. Palmer Arena, would serve as a guide to keep downtown’s buildings busy and bright.
The restrictions imposed by COVID-19 will not last forever. People will be able to gather again for events at the Fischer, parades, festivals on downtown streets, concerts at Temple Plaza and enjoying all that downtown has to offer. That should include stores, restaurants and other businesses. Putting together plans to develop downtown so the community can benefit from the end of COVID’s restrictions would be a good investment of time and talent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.