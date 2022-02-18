Decisions being made concerning COVID-19 mandates are demonstrating how weary we’ve become with this pandemic.
To its credit, Illinois has been clear and consistent in dealing with the public health crisis. There is no doubt that, from a statewide view, this state’s aggressive approach to the health and safety of residents has saved lives and prevented many more serious illnesses and hospitalizations.
But it’s becoming increasingly clear that the time has come to begin moderating our collective approach to confronting the virus.
In the past week, Gov. JB Pritzker began rolling back some mandates and restrictions related to the pandemic. His actions mirror what’s happening in other progressive states such as California, which is moving toward treating COVID-19 as an endemic health matter, which would classify the virus in similar terms as influenza or other communicable diseases.
Illinois and the nation are approaching the two-year anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 as a major public health threat. It’s been a long and troubled road. Thankfully, a majority of people in our state and nation have joined the effort to do whatever they can to mitigate the harm the coronavirus can do.
Still, Vermilion County’s dismal performance in this regard cannot be ignored. It has shown, and continues to show, in the high number of cases still being reported and the rising death toll.
At week’s end, 284 county residents have died of COVID-related illnesses. Nearly 60 of those deaths have come in the last two months.
That COVID-19 continues to take such a steep toll here is predictable. The county’s vaccination rate of 41.54% is among the lowest in the state. The rate statewide is 63.36%, which closely tracks with the U.S. rate.
As the impact of the Omicron variant fades, Vermilion County numbers will surely decline. Yet they will always be higher than they should be. It did not have to be this way.
We share the hope that the pandemic will subside and no more variants cause deadly surges. We look forward to the day when this global nightmare is over.
In the meantime, it would be wise to remain vigilant. Letting your guard down could be a deadly mistake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.