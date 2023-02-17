News concerning the Vermilion County Bobcats hockey team had been far more prominent off the ice rather than on it during most of the 2022-23 season, its second in Danville since the team’s formation in early 2021.
Even before the new season began last fall, the Bobcats and the entity that operates the David S. Palmer Arena in downtown Danville were in an unseemly legal battle. The Bobcats, an independent minor league team which was part of the Southern Professional Hockey League, had sued the Arena board after the previous season had ended, making a litany of complaints about the condition of the Arena. The lawsuit was amended late last summer with more complaints and threats that the team would not be able to start the upcoming season unless the facility issues were resolved.
But the season began on schedule without additional court action and little had been said about legal hostilities since.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats were suffering through a difficult season with only a handful of wins and two dozen losses. As in its first season, there was a coaching change during the current season.
It all came to an unceremonious end on Feb. 9, when the Bobcats folded.
In a statement, team owner Ellen Tully said: “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations. It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, but I want to personally thank them for their loyalty to the Bobcats over the past two seasons.”
The announcement surprised no one. It concluded a tough week in which the Bobcats were embarrassed not on the ice, but on the national stage. The team had forfeited its game at the Danville arena the previous Sunday. The Bobcats’ scheduled opponent, the Quad City Storm, had shown up for the game, only to find the Bobcats — the home team — had not.
The team had last played on Jan. 22 in a loss at Peoria. During the week between that loss and the scheduled home game with Quad City, the head coach and office personnel reportedly left the team. There were unconfirmed rumors of players not getting paid.
And then came the announcement that the team had been disbanded.
The fact remains that the Bobcats did have good local support and a loyal following. Perhaps it just wasn’t enough to sustain an independent minor league hockey team. Still, reasonable observers can conclude that running a hockey team — or an arena — requires more than just a loyal fan base. Danville may never know what really went on behind the scenes that led to the Bobcats’ demise. What we do hope is that this episode does not dissuade another team from trying to make Danville its home in the future.
Fortunately, the Palmer Arena’s leadership seems committed to keeping hockey going at its facility.
In its statement, the arena board said it is “disappointed” at what happened to the Bobcats, but that it “is fully [committed] to the community and will be working diligently to partner with another hockey team as soon as possible to continue to provide entertainment to the residents of the county and role models for our youth programs.”
We hope the arena board is successful in its future efforts. Palmer Arena is an outstanding community asset that should be used in a variety of ways to serve a wide audience. But hockey should remain a prime focus.
