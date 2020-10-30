In just a few days, Americans will practice the art of democracy by casting their ballots — in fact, millions already have done so this year under early voting rules. But many of us will wait to be part of Tuesday’s traditions on election day.
Abraham Lincoln once said the ballot is stronger than the bullet. So far, Americans have proved it to be true ever since the first presidential election in 1788. And it will be true again this year regardless of the spite and sputter spewing from the campaigns.
Vermilion County voters don’t need to wait until Tuesday to vote. Local election officials will accommodate those who want to avoid Tuesday’s crowds with extra hours.
The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office and the Danville Election Commission will be open today. The clerk’s office on the first floor of the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the election commission in the basement will be open 8 a.m. until noon. Registered voters can cast ballots on Monday as well from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
No one should think his or her vote doesn’t matter. Every ballot represents a resident’s point of view, an opinion on which candidate would best serve the community. The votes cast for winners and non-winners alike send a message to those in charge. Election results give elected leaders a gauge on how those who cast ballots think about their efforts.
The real problem is to encourage every registered voter to cast a ballot. Some Danville precincts in recent years posted low voter turnout numbers. It makes no sense to ignore the right to vote.
This election marks the 100th anniversary of American women gaining the right to vote. And it was 55 years ago that federal legislation swept away discriminatory laws designed to prevent Black residents in the South from casting a ballot.
It’s important Americans fulfil their obligation as citizens by voting. George Jean Nathan, a magazine editor during the 20th century, said: “Bad officials are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.”
Americans deserve the best officials. And anyone 18 years old and older can help make those choices.
Be sure to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.