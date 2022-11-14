This year’s edition of Festival of Trees completes its annual run Wednesday, so there’s still time to visit David S. Palmer Arena and enjoy a major dose of holiday cheer.
The festival began a number of years ago under the direction of Provena United Samaritans Medical Center, the governing body of Danville’s hospital. The organization behind OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center took over Provena in 2017, with the medical group handing off Festival of Trees in 2020 to Balloons Over Vermilion, a local non-profit organization that puts together a hot air balloon festival each July in Danville.
Since it began about 25 years ago, Festival of Trees has handed out more than $4 million to local community outreach programs.
In 2021, about $150,000 in grants went to 16 local groups, including schools, youth sports, arts organizations, agencies that assist children and OSF Medical Center.
This year’s grants will be awarded to address areas of greatest need for local organizations that hope to expand their facilities or add equipment.
Local groups sponsor beautiful trees of all sizes, wreaths and other holiday displays in the arena. Visitors walk along paths lined with the trees, each tree with its own special theme.
Special events for all ages dot the festival’s calendar throughout its run.
Today is Senior Day at Festival of Trees, where visitors ages 60-plus are admitted free. The children’s craft area will be open 4-8 p.m. as well. Cheers to You Bingo games will run 6-8:30 p.m., with a $30 ticket fee to play.
Wednesday’s is the event’s final day, giving area residents one last chance to kick-start their holiday spirit. The arena will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for ages 3-12; and children younger than 3 are admitted free.
It’s worth the trip to the arena today or tomorrow to take in the sights of this year’s Festival of Trees. In addition to fueling your holiday cheer, your ticket helps support local organizations that make our community a better place. And it gives everyone an opportunity to let the jolly, old elf in the red suit know exactly what they want to see under the tree come Christmas morning.
The event requires countless hours to plan, organize and execute. Volunteers put in long hours under the oversight of Balloons Over Vermilion organizers to help make sure the Festival of Trees offers visitors a magical experience full of bright lights, beautiful trees, tasty treats and special events. Be sure to stop by before it’s too late.
