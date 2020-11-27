The holiday shopping season will be a different experience this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families are likely to postpone traditions that include joining throngs of people to battle for the best bargains in crowded stores filled with bright decorations.
The threat of the virus has caused many shoppers to make purchases online or to make use of delivery services.
The situation can put locally owned shops at risk. These shops face additional hardships as officials try to stem the spread of COVID, forcing businesses to reduce service, use alternate delivery methods or close altogether.
No one wants to see the virus spread, but no one wants to see the battle come at such a potentially high cost for local businesses.
State and federal officials must recognize the threat COVID-19 is to these businesses and provide much past-due assistance to them. Without that kind of help, many of these locally owned businesses could be forced to close for good.
These shop owners support many local efforts from school projects to youth sports to arts organizations and other programs. They donate often, and those donations add to our community in many ways.
Now it’s our turn to help them.
• During this holiday shopping season, look for ways to spend your dollars in local shops.
• If you can visit the stores safely, do it.
• Order take-out.
• Check to see whether the shop has a web site and use it to order presents.
• Buy gift certificates for those on your gift list this year.
The national brands will survive the pandemic. Their corporations are large enough and varied enough to withstand the strain caused by the pandemic.
Locally owned businesses don’t enjoy that kind of safety net. Let’s do what we can to help. Buy early. Buy often. And let’s hope we can all shop together soon.
