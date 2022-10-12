Without looking at a calendar, Illinois residents know an election will be coming soon just from the sheer volume of political commercials on local television channels. Even though many of those commercials do not feature candidates who might represent Vermilion County, they serve as a reminder of the importance on registering to vote and casting a ballot.
The local ballot features races for U.S. Senate, representatives in the U.S. House, Illinois governor and a list of statewide officials along with members of the Illinois Legislature, county offices, judicial seats and a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution regarding workers’ bargaining rights.
Vermilion County’s congressional races look a bit different this year after new districts were approved by the Legislature. Much of the county — roughly from just south of Westville northward — will not be in the Illinois 2nd District. Vermilion is the southernmost county in the district, which runs all the way north to the shore of Lake Michigan in Chicago. Democrat Robin Kelly is the incumbent running against Republican Thomas Lynch.
The rest of the county remains in the 15th District, where incumbent Mary Miller, a Republican, seeks another term against Paul Lange, Democrat.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tammy Duckworth, the incumbent is running against Kathy Salvi, Republican, and Bill Redpath, Libertarian.
The statewide races — governor, secretary of state, comptroller, treasurer and attorney general, feature contested races, with J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat and incumbent, against Republican Darren Bailey, Libertarian Scott Mitchell Schluter and three write-in candidates.
The county is split between two districts in both the Illinois Senate and House. Candidates in the District 51 and District 52 Senate races are both unopposed, as is the candidate in House District 102. In House District 104, incumbent Republican Mike Marron seeks another term against Democrat Cynthia Cunningham.
Voters will have few choices to make in county level races. Only a few of the Vermilion County contests are contested.
There are two appellate judicial races, one unopposed, and four judges up for retention or to fill an unexpired term in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, of which Vermilion County is part.
Local voters, however, will help decide whether Illinois workers can negotiate specific issues with employers in the future. A ballot measure proposes an amendment to the state constitution that, if passed, would guarantee workers the right to organize and bargain issues such as safety conditions, wages, hours, working conditions and economic welfare.
Those who do cast a ballot can have a say in these decisions. More important, they can participate in the process of selecting their own local leaders.
Voters have heard lots of accusations and speculation about the integrity of election results in recent months. But none of the 70 or so lawsuits across the nation alleging voter fraud have yielded any proof of any such fraud. American elections remain among the fairest and trusted in the world. An election isn’t tainted just because someone doesn’t like the final tally.
Don’t neglect the privilege of voting. In Illinois, residents can register online until Oct. 23, and can register in person through Nov. 8. Let your voice be heard. Cast your ballot.
