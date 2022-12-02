Again.
Police say a man with an assault rifle opened fire Nov. 19 in a night club in Colorado, Springs, Colo. He killed five and wounded 17 others before patrons at the club subdued him. The accused man awaits trial, and police have not released what they believe to be the motive for the shooting.
And again.
Authorities in Chesapeake, Va., said a man who worked as a manager at a local Walmart opened fire with a handgun Nov. 22. He killed six people, then turned the weapon on himself. Police said the man had been angry about incidents at his job, according to a note they found.
And again.
And again.
Fifty times again.
From Nov. 1 to early on Nov. 27, the not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive recorded 50 mass shooting incidents in a total of 18 states. Illinois and Texas led the way during the time period, each with five mass shootings.
In all, 49 Americans died from bullets fired during the incidents, with 165 people wounded.
When will the carnage be enough to create real action in the effort to prevent more deaths?
Thoughts and prayers don’t work.
Prayer vigils help mourn the dead, but they haven’t stopped any bullets.
Marches help bring awareness to the problem — few of the 50 mass shooting incidents during November appeared on the national news — but little has changed.
Politicians fill the air with words, but few votes occur on any significant proposal that would change the situation.
In April, the New England Journal of Medicine reported guns had become the No. 1 killer of American children. Not traffic accidents. Not disease. Guns.
It’s time for elected leaders to take concrete steps to better protect the people they serve.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to push for a ban on assault weapons in Illinois. A working group in the Illinois House of Representatives formed last summer after a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park has been trying to come up with a proposal with little apparent success.
The state’s leaders need to step up and make changes. Lots of words, little action all lead to more death.
If an assault weapons ban isn’t politically possible, hike the tax on ammunition. Make buying a weapon an even tougher task. Do something.
The United States is the only nation on this planet where its citizens hear about 50 mass shootings that occurred in 27 days. We teach our youngest children what to do if a gunman enters their school and begins killing their classmates. We learn to look around for exits when we go shopping or to a theater, mentally planning an escape route — just in case.
So far in 2022, the United States is on pace to set a record for mass shootings. More than 600 have been investigated, with about 3,200 wounded and around 650 people — almost 2 people per day — dead from gun violence.
We can do better.
We must do better.
