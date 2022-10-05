Experts agree an educated work force remains a key ingredient in ensuring the economic success of a community. Today’s jobs require employees who can interpret instructions and make independent decisions to increase a company’s efficiency.
That’s why Vermilion County should count itself lucky to have officials at Danville Area Community College working hard to open the doors of opportunity to so many local residents.
Much has been made, and deservedly so, of DACC’s dual enrollment program that includes local high schools. Students spend part of their day in their high school classes and part in DACC classes, all at no cost to them.
Many of the students in the program graduate high school with a year of college credit. Some can earn an associate’s degree at the same time they receive their high school diploma. That’s a two-year head start on college or other skilled training.
DACC, largely through the college’s foundation, also works hard to secure scholarships for students who want to attend classes.
Tonya Hill, the foundation’s executive director, outlined efforts from the past year to board members during their September meeting.
Hill said 658 scholarships, worth a total of $945,450, had been awarded. She said 100 percent of qualified applicants received a scholarship, a mark the foundation recorded for the second year in a row.
Those scholarships help cut the cost of learning. Average in-state tuition at Illinois community colleges is about $8,300 a year, with tuition about $15,400 a year at one of the state’s four-year schools.
Hill also said her goal was to reach $1 million in scholarships. That’s an incredible accomplishment, and one that sends positive ripples through all parts of the community.
The efforts to secure these scholarships make it possible for students to attend college who otherwise might not have been able to do so. That creates a bigger resource of better educated employees for local businesses and industries.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, earnings increase and unemployment decreases as education levels rise. That means benefits for everyone in the community, including an expansion of job opportunities as employers locate here to take advantage of a better educated work force.
The ability to offer so many scholarships also benefits DACC’s graduation rates. Students motivated enough to apply for scholarships are likely to stay motivated in the classroom and put in the effort necessary to complete their degrees.
Dr. Stephen Nacco, DACC’s president, told board members in September that the school’s graduation rate stood at 43 percent, nearly twice the national average of 22 percent for community colleges.
DACC continues to play a critical role not only in its students’ education, but in the local economy. The community should appreciate and support the school’s efforts to make education an affordable option for everyone.
