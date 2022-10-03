Danville’s neighborhood associations and the entire city lost a good friend and strong advocate when Ken Cox passed away on Sept. 23.
Cox, 82, helped establish and coordinate the Meadowlawn Area Neighborhood Association in 2009 and continued to head the group until his death. The association is on the city’s northwest side.
In 2019, Cox received the Scott Eisenhauer Achievement Award from city officials and the Danville Neighborhood Leadership Council.
Cox’s contributions to the community, however, began long before his involvement in the neighborhood association. He served as a police officer for about 30 years as a member of the Danville Police Department, Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona State University Police Department in Tempe, Ariz.
Neighborhood associations are much more than people gathering monthly potlucks in somebody’s garage.
The organizations allow neighbors within a small area to combine their voices regarding issues. They can catch the attention of public officials — who know such organizations’ members are more likely to vote.
Neighborhood organizations can serve as advocates for change. The members can help keep a watchful eye on the area, alerting police to suspicious activity. Building that sense of community helps make a neighborhood safer for everyone, not just members of the association.
Cox’s dedication kept the Meadowlawn Area Neighborhood Association alive and well for more than a decade. Hopefully, someone will step up to take his place and continue his important efforts to improve the community.
One great way to honor his legacy would be to organize a neighborhood association in your own part of the city. The city of Danville’s web site lists seven such organizations, including Meadowlawn. For more information, contact Ashton Greer, the city’s community relations administrator, at 217-431-2317, or send an email to agreer@cityofdanville.org
Everyone who wants a better community must appreciate Ken Cox’s work in promoting neighborhood associations. His dedication and efforts are going to be missed.
