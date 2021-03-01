It was disappointing, though not at all surprising, that Illinois’ District 15 Congresswoman Mary Miller voted early Saturday against the American Rescue Plan that would direct pandemic relief to those in our state and across the country who need it most.
Fortunately, the U.S. House of Representatives did pass the $1.9 trillion bill that is the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s promised package to address the continuing devastation of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the country for the past year.
The legislation now goes to the U.S. Senate for a hotly contested battle.
As reported by the Associated Press, the overall relief bill would provide $1,400 payments to individuals, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August and increase tax credits for children and federal subsidies for health insurance. It also provides billions for schools and colleges, state and local governments, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, renters, food producers and struggling industries like airlines, restaurants, bars and concert venues. The House bill also includes a raise in the federal minimum hourly wage from $7.25 to $15.
Republicans such as Miller refused to give any support to what public opinion surveys indicate is a wildly popular plan. Among their complaints is that the price tag is too large, the minimum wage hike is too much, and that federal spending of this magnitude will trigger uncontrolled inflation. Some even claim that relief isn’t needed at all.
Yet the devastation from the pandemic is real and festering in every corner of the land. The Illinois unemployment rate was 7.6% and stagnant at year’s end, with the U.S. jobless rate at 6.3% in January. Economic experts have repeatedly insisted that, due the special nature of this recession, the actual rate of joblessness is much higher, possibly as high as 10%. Although the economy has recovered well for some sectors, the recovery is either uneven or has not yet arrived in many others.
What America has encountered in the past year is unprecedented in modern history. Congress has responded twice before with economic stimulus and relief packages. But more is needed. Much more.
Rep. Miller had an opportunity to do something positive for her constituents in her first month in Congress. Yet her vote against the bill fails to acknowledge the widespread distress being felt by the people of central Illinois.
As the Senate takes up the bill, we urge Illinois Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to support the plan and rise to meet the public demand for bold action from which Miller and her GOP colleagues fell far short.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.