All types of jobs across Vermilion County stand vacant, with experts pointing to the fundamental changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to workers and their families. It’s not unusual to see “Help Wanted” signs throughout the community.
County officials are no different. They seek qualified applicants for a number of open positions. As of Dec. 10, however, there are four job openings with influence that goes far beyond the normal workplace.
Vermilion County is looking for two lawyers to serve as assistant state’s attorneys and two lawyers to work as assistant public defenders.
Both of those roles play a critical part in the county’s judicial system, with direct effect on individuals who face criminal charges.
The 6th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads:
“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.”
The shortage of prosecutors and public defenders are sure to play a part in whether an accused person receives a “speedy and public trial.” Even if attorneys on both sides agree on a delay, the situation is likely to drag out charges longer than might otherwise be the case. That could leave someone behind bars awaiting trial longer than usual.
County officials might have to reconsider the pay scale for these positions in an effort to attract applicants, even though both jobs pay pretty well.
An assistant public defender must be licensed to practice in Illinois, obviously, and should have trial experience. In return, the pay scale starts at $54,000 to $56.000 per year.
Applicants for assistant state’s attorney must be licensed in Illinois and should have five years of experience. For those who qualify, pay ranges from $80,000 to $110,000 a year.
Obviously, those numbers would make many job-hunters take notice. But becoming an attorney takes a lot of time — roughly seven years in college. Prospective lawyers must then pass an exam in their respective states, and find a way to gain some experience. And the opportunities to earn much more than the money these public service jobs offer cause many new attorneys to go into private practice.
Just like other employers who hope to attract qualified applicants, Vermilion County officials might have to reconsider the pay scales for these important judicial positions.
No one wants to see local government spending more money than necessary, but these positions go beyond the regular day-to-day operations of county government. The decisions made by people in these positions can change lives, good and bad. The public deserves to know the best possible applicants are fulfilling those duties, even if it costs more money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.