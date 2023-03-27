Another National Junior College Athletic Association Men’s Division II Basketball National Tournament successfully completed its 2023 run Saturday night at Danville Area Community College. Milwaukee Area Technical College took home the school’s first championship trophy.
Congratulations also go to DACC’s men’s basketball team who captured third place in the 16-team tournament, giving local fans much to cheer about. The Jaguars came within one basket of qualifying for the title game.
DACC’s women’s basketball team also brought home some hardware last week, finishing in eighth place in the women’s Division II national tournament in Port Huron, Mich.
DACC’s Mary Miller Gymnasium rocked from Tuesday’s first game until the end of Saturday’s championship battle as fans from across the country cheered on their favorite teams.
For 30 years, the NJCAA men’s Division II has called Danville home thanks to the countless hours put in by hundreds of volunteers. Dozens of local residents commit many hours to the event, taking tickets, providing entertainment, assisting the teams, helping visitors and to many other tasks necessary for the event to run smoothly.
Local businesses serve as sponsors and make donations to help create a special atmosphere for the tournament. More than one visiting coach has gone out of his way to compliment the way the tournament operates, and that can be traced directly back to work done by the organizers, the volunteers and DACC staff.
Imagine the logistics of feeding and housing 16 college basketball teams and their supports staffs. Teams need practice times and places to practice. They need entertainment during their off hours. And then there is laundry … lots of laundry.
All of these visitors return home with great memories of Danville, Vermilion County and host DACC thanks to the commitment of so many people who do their best to create a special event.
So congratulations to players and coaches of the DACC’s men’s and women’s team for their successful seasons and great play in their respective national tournaments.
And major applause and thanks to all of those who helped DACC’s 30th NJCAA Men’s Division II National Basketball Tournament another all-star caliber event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.